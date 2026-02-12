LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh Cricketers Say 'We Are Helpless' After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

Bangladesh cricketers have broken their silence after missing the T20 World Cup 2026, admitting they feel “helpless” as controversy intensifies. The players also reacted sharply to Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul’s latest comments.

Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)
Bangladesh Cricket team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 12, 2026 15:03:32 IST

Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

Bangladesh cricketers have reacted on the comment made by Bangladesh’s sports advisor, Asif Nazrul. Nazrul had put the blame on the cricketers and the board stating that it was the BCB and cricketers who were reluctant to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026.

“That was funny,” a cricketer said, under conditions of anonymity to The Daily Star. Another cricketer said, “You heard what he said. What can we say? We have no one. We are helpless. We don’t know what to say since we had no hand in this [World Cup exclusion]. Many things don’t need to be verbalised to be understood. We did not get any help from any side.”

“Since the beginning of January, I have clearly stated in various remarks that the decision not to play in the World Cup in India was the government’s, based on security risks,” Nazrul later clarified.

What exactly happened?

Bangladesh had asked ICC for the change in venues from India to Sri Lanka for their T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures following the exit of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Bangladesh had cited “security reasons”. The ICC had denied Bangladesh’s demands and the side was eventually ejected out of the marquee event after refusing to travel to India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland. 

What Asif Nazrul said?

While it was thought the government made the call, Nazrul clarified on Tuesday that it was the BCB and cricketers who were reluctant to travel. “The decision was made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the cricketers. They themselves made sacrifices for the safety of the country’s cricket, for the safety of the people of the country,” Nazrul said.

“I am making it clear to everyone: the decision not to play the World Cup in India, considering security concerns, is the government’s,” Nazrul had said last month.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Bangladesh Cricketers Say ‘We Are Helpless’ After T20 World Cup 2026 Snub; Asif Nazrul Shifts Blame

QUICK LINKS