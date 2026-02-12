IND vs NAM LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

After a winning start in the first match against USA in Mumbai, Team India will now take on Namibia in New Delhi. There have been some concerns regarding the fitness of opener Abhishek Sharma. He was earlier hospitalised for two days due to a stomach infection. The left-handed batter has now been discharged from hospital. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Tilak Varma told reporters.

Talking about the form, the batters barring Suryakumar Yadav, did struggle in the first match. The home side was reduced to 77/6 when captain Suryakumar Yadav took the onus on himself and played a brilliant knock of 84* off 49. Later, the bowlers did their job as India clinched a win eventually.

Here’s the live streaming guide for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Namibia:

What Is The Toss Time For India Vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time and where is the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Namibia will be played on Thursday, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How To Watch India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match In India?

The India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.

How To Live Stream India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

