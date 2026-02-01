Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has shared an encouraging update on Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak’s absence was a major talking point during the toss in the recent match against New Zealand, as fans continue to wait for the young batter’s return to the team.Speaking about Tilak, Suryakumar reassured supporters that the left-hander is recovering well and is not far from making a comeback. He explained that Tilak is taking his time and playing a few practice matches before returning to competitive cricket. “He’s just taking his time to play a few practice games. He’s been a good player for us. When he comes back, it’s going to be a solid side. We’re really waiting for him,” Suryakumar said.

Tilak Varma was ruled out of the entire New Zealand T20I series as the team management did not want to rush him back and risk further injury. The main focus has been on his long-term fitness, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up next year. The good news for Indian fans is that his recovery is progressing smoothly.Tilak underwent a successful abdominal surgery in early January and has now returned to high-intensity training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Recent videos from the training center showed him batting confidently against fast bowlers at full pace. This has been seen as a strong sign that he is close to full fitness and entering the final stage of his recovery.

🚨Washington Sundar is coming for the T20 World Cup 🔥 From rehab floors to World Cup roars 🔥He is fit and ready to join team India in T20 World Cup #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/3AU4FCufTu — lokesh logu (@lokiMSD93) January 30, 2026

Suryakumar also spoke to the media after India’s 46-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. During the post-match press conference, he provided updates not only on Tilak Varma but also on Washington Sundar’s availability for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Tilak Varma Looks All Set for The T20 WC… pic.twitter.com/IjCrEjGJYw — яιşнí. (@BellaDon_3z) January 30, 2026

Tilak has been out of action for nearly a month after undergoing surgery following an injury he suffered during a Ranji Trophy match. The left-handed batter last played for India in December, during the second T20I against South Africa. Since then, he has been working closely with the medical and fitness staff to ensure a full recovery before returning to international cricket.Tilak Varma has been an important player for India in T20 cricket, especially in the middle order, and his return is expected to add balance and strength to the team. With his recovery moving in the right direction, Indian fans can be hopeful of seeing him back in action soon, fully fit and ready to contribute at the T20 World Cup 2026.

