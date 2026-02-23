LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Faf du Plessis Takes Dig at Team India After Super 8 Loss to South Africa — Check India's Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in ICC Events

T20 World Cup 2026: Faf du Plessis Takes Dig at Team India After Super 8 Loss to South Africa — Check India’s Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in ICC Events

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa crushes India by 76 runs in the Super 8s. Read about the "Ahmedabad Jinx," Faf du Plessis' sharp dig at India’s home record, and the latest venue stats.

Indias Record In ICC Events At Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: ICC- X
Indias Record In ICC Events At Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 23, 2026 16:33:53 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Faf du Plessis Takes Dig at Team India After Super 8 Loss to South Africa — Check India’s Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in ICC Events

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has once again become the epicentre of Indian cricketing heartbreak. In a high-stakes Super 8 encounter of the 2026 T20 World Cup, South Africa clinically dismantled the defending champions, handing India a crushing 76-run defeat on Sunday, Feb 22. The loss didn’t just snap India’s 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups; it reignited a painful conversation about India’s struggles at this specific venue during major ICC events.

The Return of the ‘Ahmedabad Jinx’

For Indian fans, the atmosphere under the Ahmedabad lights felt eerily similar to the night of November 19, 2023. Just as Australia had halted India’s flawless run in the ODI World Cup final at this very ground, the Proteas became the first team to expose the chinks in India’s armour in this tournament.

Despite the stadium’s status as a crown jewel of Indian cricket, the record here is becoming a point of anxiety. In the last three major ICC tournament matches played at this venue, India has managed two victories—a group-stage win against Pakistan in 2023 and another group-stage win against the Netherlands in this year’s World Cup.

  • Matches Played:
  • Won: 2
  • Lost:

Adding fuel to the fire, former South African captain Faf du Plessis took a sharp dig at India’s misfortune at the venue. Commenting on the “Ahmedabad Jinx,” Du Plessis quipped on ESPNCricinfo, “Is this the last time we will see them (India) play here?”

The Heavy 76-Run Loss

Veteran David Miller (63 off 35) and the explosive Dewald Brevis (45) orchestrated a masterclass in counter-attacking, stitching together a 97-run partnership. A late blitz by Tristan Stubbs, who targeted Hardik Pandya in the final over, propelled South Africa to a daunting 187/7.

Chasing 188, India’s “attack at all costs” template failed spectacularly. Ishan Kishan fell for a duck in the opening over, and the middle order followed suit against the pace of Marco Jansen. Captain Suryakumar Yadav struggled to find timing, and while Shivam Dube top-scored with a lonely 42, India were eventually bundled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs.

This 76-run margin is India’s heaviest defeat in T20 World Cup history and has left their Net Run Rate at a dismal -3.8. With must-win games against Zimbabwe and the West Indies looming, the defending champions have no room for error.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 4:33 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Faf du Plessis Takes Dig at Team India After Super 8 Loss to South Africa — Check India’s Record at Narendra Modi Stadium in ICC Events

QUICK LINKS