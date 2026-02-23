T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Fight In Team India?’ Gautam Gambhir Scolds Abhishek Sharma In Team Bus After IND vs SA Super 8 Clash — VIDEO

Indian star opener Abhishek Sharma has found himself at the receiving end of criticism and trolling after he had yet another disappointing day with the bat during India’s clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Sunday, the Indian cricket team faced their first defeat of the ongoing T20 World Cup as the batting line-up collapsed embarrassingly.

Team India lost the match to South Africa by 76 runs in their first Super 8 clash as the Indian batters failed to fire against the Proteas bowlers.

All-rounder Shivam Dube was the highest scorer for the day for India, scoring 42 runs off 37 balls, smashing 1 four and 3 sixes. Abhishek Sharma, who was yet to open his account in the ongoing tournament after scoring three back-to-back ducks, finally broke the jinx, but he failed to score big. Abhishek was dismissed for 15 runs off 12 balls, hitting 2 fours and a six.

Gautam Gambhir’s Intense Chat With Abhishek Sharma After IND vs SA Super 8

Meanwhile, as the Indian opener struggles to score runs in the ongoing tournament, tension inside the Indian camp is visibly rising. A video of him is going viral on the internet, where Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen scolding the Indian opener.

Gautam Gambhir had a serious talk with Abhishek Sharma on the team bus about his poor form in the T20 World Cup 2026. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was also there. Pressure is building on Abhishek.

Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from Rohit Sharma how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best… pic.twitter.com/MmBKCRqY6d — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 23, 2026

After yet another disappointing performance from Abhishek, cameras caught this moment, and fans were quick to react to the viral video, coming up with mixed reactions.

Check out how fans reacted:

Gautam Gambhir in Mentor Mode –

Teaching Abhishek Sharma how to perform in clutch situations.pic.twitter.com/2p2KwSQqKy — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) February 23, 2026

Gautam Gambhir started coaching Abhishek Sharma right there on the team bus. But sir, please stop this show in front of the cameras. You should have learned from MSDHONI how to explain things to a player, how to build their confidence, and how to bring out their best… pic.twitter.com/GLu1SdyCSV — META_07 (@PankajSard27965) February 23, 2026

Gautam Gambhir in Mentor Mode –

Now that Gautam Gambhir have gave him advice, now I am damn sure that Abhishek will score a DUCK in the next match. https://t.co/sxR4aTsFta — Prince. (@merii_mrziii) February 23, 2026

Sunil Gavaskar’s Blunt Advice For Abhishek Sharma

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has given blunt advice to Abhishek Sharma, highlighting his short range of shots.

“With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or a six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn’t force himself to play the big shot across the line. Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls don’t matter. He can make up for them later,” Gavaskar said after the match.

