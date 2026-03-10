‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2026: Female journalist, Gargi Raut, was inappropriately touched after the final played between India and New Zealand. The incident took place right outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while fans were exiting the stadium.

Gargi Raut was inappropriately touched after the India vs New Zealand final. Image Credit X/@gargiraut15
Gargi Raut was inappropriately touched after the India vs New Zealand final. Image Credit X/@gargiraut15

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: March 10, 2026 10:38:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

The ecstatic celebrations after India’s win against New Zealand turned into a horror as a female journalist, Gargi Raut, was inappropriately touched during a live show. What made the encounter even more horrific was that it occurred on International Women’s Day. Raut was live right outside the Narendra Modi Stadium when the incident took place. 

Raut later posted the video on her X (formerly Twitter) handle. In her tweet, she tagged the official account of Ahmedabad Police. 

Gargi Raut gets inappropriately touched




Raut, in her tweet, said, “If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet.” The female journalist was live on her digital media channel when the incident took place. “A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately,’ Raut further said in the tweet while tagging the Ahmedabad Police.








Social media users showed their support for Gargi for calling out the incident captured on video. 

Fans are angry over the horrible incident



Cricket fans from around the country have united over the past couple of days to show their anger and dissent about the horrible incident. 



Fans and cricket pages on X (formerly Twitter) have been tagging Ahmedabad Police, calling out for action to be taken.




Fans have called out the vile act and are hoping that serious action will be taken against the man in the video.




People called out the fact that the horrible incident took place on International Women’s Day to make it even worse. 




One of the social media accounts went a step further and tagged the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. He also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah before tagging ICC and Jay Shah and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as well. He mentioned how such an incident “Doesn’t augur well for India’s Olympic bid.” 




One social media user was justifying the man in the video, but Raut replied to him to clarify that it was not an accidental touch. 




Gargi’s colleague, Subhayan Chakroborty, too, replied to the social media post made by her. In his reply, Chakroborty talked about how the city of Ahmedabad is being looked at as a future global city of sports. Such an incident stands in the way of Ahmedabad being the future host of the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Also Read: ‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 10:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ahmedabadGargi RautIND vs NZindia vs new zealandNarendra Modi Stadiumt20 world cupT20 World Cup 2026 finalT20 World Cup Final

RELATED News

FACT CHECK: Did Ishan Kishan Pose With ‘Mystery Girl’ Alva Bains After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win Over New Zealand?

ICC Team of the Tournament: 4 Indians, 1 Pakistani Included; Shivam Dube Misses Out After T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka Rope in Gary Kirsten as New Head Coach, to Start His Tenure on THIS Date

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Calls Mahieka Sharma ‘Meri Missus’ After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph, Celebration Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sanju Samson Receives Rousing Reception In Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Starring In Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

LATEST NEWS

Two students of Bubna’s IAS in Surat secure All-India ranks in UPSC exam

Does The US Have An Iran War Exit Plan? Donald Trump Faces Mounting Pressure From Advisers, Congress Over ‘Missing’ Strategy

Missile Scare In UAE: Residents Receive Sudden Threat Alert, Dubai Air Defences Respond

iPhone Fold Leak: Dual Rear Camera Setup, Book-Style Design, And A20 Pro Chipset, Check All Details And Specs

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

Poco X8 Pro Series To Debut In India: MediaTek Chipset, 100W Fast Charging, And HyperOS 3—Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens Above 24,000, Sensex Rises By 580 Points After Crash – Here’s Why Market Is Surging

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO
‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO
‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO
‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

QUICK LINKS