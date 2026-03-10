‘If You Touch Me…’: Journalist Gargi Raut Inappropriately Touched Outside Stadium After IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — VIDEO

The ecstatic celebrations after India’s win against New Zealand turned into a horror as a female journalist, Gargi Raut, was inappropriately touched during a live show. What made the encounter even more horrific was that it occurred on International Women’s Day. Raut was live right outside the Narendra Modi Stadium when the incident took place.

Raut later posted the video on her X (formerly Twitter) handle. In her tweet, she tagged the official account of Ahmedabad Police.

Gargi Raut gets inappropriately touched









Raut, in her tweet, said, “If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet.” The female journalist was live on her digital media channel when the incident took place. “A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately,’ Raut further said in the tweet while tagging the Ahmedabad Police.

This is horrendous. I really feel for Gargi. I’ve been in this situation many times – and I’d emphasise it’s happened in countries like England and Australia. Men flashing, trying to touch or kiss you, shouting sexual obscenities, sometimes right in your face. /1 https://t.co/6cElIj2ozG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) March 9, 2026







Well done, Gargi. This is exactly what needs to be done. Some people think they can do anything and get away with it. Touching someone without consent is a crime. Anyone who does it deserves to be called out and punished immediately. It is a crime — Parag (@paragrege31) March 9, 2026







This is so shameful, sorry you had to go through this. More power to you because monsters are everywhere, be safe. — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) March 9, 2026









Social media users showed their support for Gargi for calling out the incident captured on video.

Fans are angry over the horrible incident

This is absolutely ridiculous… people like these need to teach some manners .. Ahmedabad police do the needful ASAP 🙏 — Cricket Beast 🦁 (@itsSKS17) March 9, 2026







Cricket fans from around the country have united over the past couple of days to show their anger and dissent about the horrible incident.



Pathetic man.@AhmedabadPolice please take speedy action on this. — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 9, 2026







Fans and cricket pages on X (formerly Twitter) have been tagging Ahmedabad Police, calling out for action to be taken.

This is pathetic from that vile guy who had the guts to even look into the camera and still do it. Hope serious action is taken against him. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) March 9, 2026









Fans have called out the vile act and are hoping that serious action will be taken against the man in the video.

On International Women’s Day. Such a Damn Shame — Rohan महाजन (@mahajanrohan99) March 9, 2026









People called out the fact that the horrible incident took place on International Women’s Day to make it even worse.

What nonsense. @CMOGuj @AmitShahOffice – please take action. We are with you Gargi. People like these need to be put behind bars. @RevSportzGlobal @BoriaMajumdar FIR should be registered. @JayShah @ICC Please take action. Doesn’t augur well for India’s olympic bid. @PMOIndia — Siddhartha Dasgupta (@SidVoice) March 9, 2026









One of the social media accounts went a step further and tagged the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. He also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah before tagging ICC and Jay Shah and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, as well. He mentioned how such an incident “Doesn’t augur well for India’s Olympic bid.”

No. Can you not see I am watching him walk away? He’s not the only person walking around me, no one even accidentally touched me while I was there doing the show, there was more than enough space. I was on the side. — Gargi Raut (@gargiraut15) March 9, 2026









One social media user was justifying the man in the video, but Raut replied to him to clarify that it was not an accidental touch.

@AhmedabadPolice this was the man in the background. Get him. Your city is being tipped as global sports City with Commonwealth Games and possibly Olympics too coming in. Nab him and make a statement. pic.twitter.com/i5FVbyA4Hz — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 9, 2026









Gargi’s colleague, Subhayan Chakroborty, too, replied to the social media post made by her. In his reply, Chakroborty talked about how the city of Ahmedabad is being looked at as a future global city of sports. Such an incident stands in the way of Ahmedabad being the future host of the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

