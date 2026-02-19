T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe proved to the entire world that their emphatic victory over Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 was no fluke, as the Chevrons defied the odds yet again to beat co-hosts Sri Lanka, this time around by 6 wickets on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, to top Group B and end the group stage without a defeat.

The hero of the chase was opener Brian Bennett, who stayed till the very end in a nerve-racking clash to get the Africans over the finishing line to round off a brilliant win. His composed innings of 63 off 48 balls saw only 8 boundaries, but his crucial partnerships throughout the game, especially with Sikandar Raza, set the tone. As of now, Bennet is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Speaking of Raza, he played a quick-fire 26-ball 45 to ease the pressure, and the likes of Tadiwanashe Marumani (34), Ryan Burl (12-ball 23 cameo), and Tony Munyonga’s late surge ensured that there were no further hiccups in the game. Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 178, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s 62 and Pavan Rathnayake’s 44. But it was not enough, as the Lankan Lions’ unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

Following the sensational victory, the social media just can’t stop buzzing as tweets and memes and appreciation posts pour in for the ‘giant’ killers. Here are some of the reactions on X.

”Put some respect on Zimbabwe’s name! Giant killers this tournament”, a fan wrote on X.

Zimbabwe today proved that their victory over Australia was not a fluke or coincidence.

They have produced a tremendous display of play…Andy Flower & Grant Flower’s team has been revived. Congratulations @ZimCricketv @SRazaB24. You deserve respect.#ZIMvsSriLanka #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/M0uvX4TO6j — Saurav (@Recruiter_102) February 19, 2026





”India, Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies- all the unbeaten teams are in a single group for the Super 8”, another user posted.

What a phenomenal win for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka! 🇿🇼🔥 Clinical performance, fearless intent, and nerves of steel, this victory will be remembered for a long time. Take a bow, Sikandar Raza 👏 True champion mindset. Zimbabwe cricket rising strong! 💪🏏 #SLvsZIM#ZIMvsSL pic.twitter.com/Zrv3EWEPfR — Hamza Mazari (@BomaIrani) February 19, 2026







Another fanatic labelled Zimbabwe as ‘The Undertaker’ of WWE and not the underdogs.

Zimbabwe has now become not an ‘underdog’ but an ‘undertaker’ – ready to bury the hopes of big teams! — Kᴀᴘɪʟ Gᴏᴜʀ (@GaurBulandshahr) February 19, 2026



Zimbabwe will next face the likes of the West Indies, India and South Africa in the Super 8, giving them yet another opportunity to trounce the giants of cricket.

