LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh has returned home due to a family emergency ahead of India’s crucial Super 8 match against the Zimbabwe national cricket team, casting doubt over his availability for the must-win clash.

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe | Image Source - Insta/rinkukumar12
T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe | Image Source - Insta/rinkukumar12

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 25, 2026 00:30:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

India’s middle-order batter Rinku Singh has left the team camp during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 because of a family emergency. The left-hander, who has featured in all five matches so far, flew back home from Chennai.

According to PTI, Rinku was not present at India’s training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, February 24.

“Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India’s practice session at the Chepauk,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

You Might Be Interested In

As per PTI sources, “Rinku’s father Khanchand Singh is reportedly admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida in serious condition, and hence the player had to rush back.”

Rinku Singh Returns Home — Doubt Over Availability for Zimbabwe Clash

Rinku’s sudden departure has created uncertainty about whether he will be available for India’s crucial Super 8 match against the Zimbabwe national cricket team on Thursday in Chennai.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is in a must-win situation. If the West Indies cricket team beat South Africa national cricket team and India loses to Zimbabwe at Chepauk, India’s title defence will come to an end.

Rinku’s T20 World Cup 2026 So Far

Rinku made his T20 World Cup debut on February 7 in Mumbai against the United States of America, where he scored 6 runs from 14 balls. In the next Group A match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, he managed just 1 run from six balls.

He remained unbeaten on 11 off 4 balls against Pakistan in Colombo and scored 6 off 3 against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

In India’s first Super 8 match against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22, Rinku came in at No. 8 during a chase of 188 but was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Keshav Maharaj.

With an important match coming up, all eyes will now be on whether Rinku can rejoin the squad in time.

Suryakumar Yadav backs his team despite defeat against SA

Speaking after the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav backed the Indian cricket team and promised to make a good comeback in their next match.

“Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well,” he said while talking about the plans for the next game. “That’s it. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong,” Suryakumar added.

Surya gave a clear and honest take on where things went wrong in the game against South Africa.

“My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay, and then we couldn’t build the small partnerships we wanted while chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game,” he said.

Suryakumar felt his team stayed in the contest for most of the game but admitted they could have done better with the bat.

“I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from overs 7 to 15, I think they batted really well. Then we came back again later on. Overall, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better,” Suryakumar added.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15India cricket team newsIndia Super 8 matchIndia vs Zimbabwe must-win matchIndia vs Zimbabwe Super 8rinku singhRinku Singh family emergencyRinku Singh returns homet20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 24: Latest Standings as England Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semis- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Historic Harry Brook Ton Stuns Pakistan, Sends England Marching Into Semis

‘Vintage Shaheen’ — Fans Erupt as Shaheen Shah Afridi Scripts Four-Wicket Comeback vs England In T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Reminds Fans of Ranveer Singh’s Character As Kapil Dev Before IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash— Watch VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines In A Daring Adventure Full Of Deadly Secrets, Hidden Dangers, And A Shocking Twist You Didn’t See Coming

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup 2026: Rinku Singh Returns Home Before India’s Crucial Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

QUICK LINKS