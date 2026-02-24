LIVE TV
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

England beat Pakistan by successfully chasing 165, riding on Harry Brook’s explosive 100 off 51 balls. Despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-wicket haul, England secured a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a confident win.

ENG vs PAK Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: England Beat Pakistan To Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals After Brook's Stunning Century | Image Source - X/@englandcricket
ENG vs PAK Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: England Beat Pakistan To Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals After Brook’s Stunning Century | Image Source - X/@englandcricket

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 24, 2026 23:28:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

ENG vs PAK Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: The England cricket team defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets in a thrilling encounter of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday, at the Pallakele International Cricket Stadium, Pallakele. With this stunning win, England cricket became the first team to qualify for the semifinal round. 

England Seal Semi-Final Spot With Dominant Run Chase

As the match started, Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the Men in Green were once again seen struggling to bat against quality pace bowlers. Pakistan started their innings on the worst possible note as they lost Saim Ayub early in their innings.

Saim Ayub fell early for 7 off 7 balls, undone by the pace of Jofra Archer. Captain Salman Ali Agha also departed cheaply, with Liam Dawson striking.

Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan added 46 runs, but Babar fell for 25, struggling against Adil Rashid. Farhan once again impressed, scoring 63 off 45 balls and continuing his superb form in the tournament with 283 runs so far.

However, from 122 for 4, Pakistan collapsed, losing four wickets for 27 runs and finishing on 164 for 9.

Harry Brook Powers England Home

England’s chase began poorly as Phil Salt was dismissed first ball by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who went on to take four wickets in his comeback spell. Jos Buttler also fell early for 2.

But captain Harry Brook turned the game around with a brilliant 100 off 51 balls, striking 10 fours and four sixes. Will Jacks added a useful 28 as England chased down 165 and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after a strong comeback in the tournament.

Player of the Match, Harry Brook (100 off 51 balls): McCullum told me I was batting at No 3..”

“My promotion to No 3 came from Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum).

“He came to me this morning. We have spoken about adapting and having the bravery to do that today was awesome.

“I am very happy with how we played there. We have one more Super 8s game against New Zealand but then the bigger prize ahead.”

England’s Will Jacks on Harry Brook’s century:

“That was a special knock. He had the extra responsibility at No 3 and got a hundred straightaway. Shaheen was swinging the ball up top, and we know the quality of their spinners but he made it look very easy.

“He is our best batter and should face as many balls as possible. He faced 20 balls in the power play and was in the flow when spin came on.

“He has led from the front. He targeted the sight screen and then waited for them to drop short. He hasn’t just slogged. He scored at a strike rate of 200 but it didn’t feel like he chased the game. That’s the skill.”

Fans go berserk as England beat Pakistan; compare Harry Brook with Virat Kohli

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ENG vs PAKENG vs PAK Points TableENG vs PAK Super 8ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026Harry Brookshaheen-shah-afridi

T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Erupt As England Become First Team to Reach Semi-Finals After Defeating Pakistan In Super 8 Clash

QUICK LINKS