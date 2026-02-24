PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Historic Harry Brook Ton Stuns Pakistan, Sends England Marching Into Semis

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: In a match that swung like a pendulum until the final over, England secured a breathtaking two-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Feb 24. The win propels England into the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a game to spare, while Pakistan’s tournament hopes now hang by the thinnest of threads.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan’s innings was a story of a brilliant start and a disastrous finish. Sahibzada Farhan continued his dream run, top-scoring with a fluent 63 off 45 balls. He shared a stabilizing partnership with Babar Azam (25) after early inroads by Jofra Archer.

​At 122/3 in the 16th over, Pakistan looked set for a daunting total. However, England’s spin twins turned the game. Liam Dawson (3/24) and Adil Rashid (1/31) dismantled the middle order, at one stage taking three wickets in just four balls. A late 11-ball cameo of 23 by Shadab Khan proved vital, dragging the total to 164.

​The chase began in sensational fashion as Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a trademark opening spell, dismissing Phil Salt for a golden duck and trapping Jos Buttler (2) LBW in his second over. With England reeling at 18/2, the pressure was immense.

​Enter Harry Brook. The England captain played what many are calling the greatest innings of his career. Amidst a flurry of wickets at the other end—including Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton falling cheaply to mystery spinner Usman Tariq—Brook remained composed. He reached a magnificent 100 off just 51 balls, an innings punctuated by daring lofts over extra cover and clinical finishing.

​Despite Brook’s century, Pakistan refused to go down. Shaheen Afridi (4/30) returned to bowl Brook immediately after he reached his milestone, leaving England needing 10 runs with only three wickets left.

The match reached a fever pitch in the 19th over when Mohammad Nawaz struck twice, removing Will Jacks (28) and Jamie Overton (0) in quick succession. Suddenly, England were 161/8, needing 3 runs with only tail-enders Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid at the crease. A nervous Archer held his nerve, steering a boundary through third man off the first ball of the final over to seal the win and spark wild celebrations in the English dugout.