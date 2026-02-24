‘Vintage Shaheen’ — Fans Erupt as Shaheen Shah Afridi Scripts Four-Wicket Comeback vs England In T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

ENG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has scripted history as he etched a record under his name. The left-arm quick has now become Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, surpassing Haris Rauf to claim the no. 1 spot.

Shaheen Shah Afridi needed three wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against England on Tuesday, February 24th, to go past the run tally of Haris Rauf. Shaheen reached the milestone in style. The milestone moment came when he dismissed Jacob Bethell on the fifth ball of the fifth over during England’s 165-run chase at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Makes A Powerful Comeback Against Pakistan

Playing in Pakistan’s second Super 8 match in Kandy, Shaheen replaced Faheem Ashraf in the XI and wasted no time making an impact.

He struck on the very first ball of England’s innings, removing Phil Salt. The batter was caught by Usman Khan and had to walk back for a golden duck. That early breakthrough gave Pakistan the perfect start.

Shaheen’s second wicket came soon after. He dismissed Jos Buttler, with Usman Khan once again taking the catch, this time on the third ball of the third over.

With two wickets in his first two overs, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha showed faith in his strike bowler and handed him another over in the powerplay. Shaheen delivered yet again. On the fifth ball of that over, Jacob Bethell tried to go big but ended up being caught near the boundary ropes by Sahibzada Farhan. That wicket helped Shaheen move past Rauf and into the record books.

A Look at the All-Time T20I Wicket Chart

While Shaheen now leads the way for Pakistan, the overall world record for most T20I wickets still belongs to Rashid Khan. In 115 matches, the Afghan star has taken 193 wickets.

Most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is

Player Matches Wickets Best Figures 5-Wkt Hauls Shaheen Shah Afridi 102* 134* 4/22 0 Haris Rauf 94 133 4/18 0 Shadab Khan 123* 123* 4/8 0 Mohammad Nawaz 97* 98* 5/18 2 Shahid Afridi 98 97 4/11 0 Saeed Ajmal 64 85 4/19 0 Umar Gul 60 85 5/6 2 Imad Wasim 75 73 5/14 1 Hasan Ali 57 72 5/30 1 Mohammad Amir 62 71 4/13 0

Another Record in the Powerplay

Interestingly, before becoming Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in T20Is, Shaheen had already broken another impressive record. He went past Tim Southee for the most T20I wickets taken in the powerplay.

Southee ended his career with 58 powerplay wickets. Shaheen, playing his 102nd T20I for Pakistan, now has 60 wickets in the first six overs of an innings.

With records tumbling and big performances coming in crunch games, Shaheen continues to prove why he remains one of Pakistan’s most dangerous weapons in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, fans on social media hailed the performance of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Check out the best reactions:

Shaheen Afridi didn’t try to bowl it full and bring it back into the right-handers today. Instead, he focused on hitting the deck hard and getting purchase from the pitch. When you’re looking to find rhythm, the best approach is often simple,run in hard and hit the surface with… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 24, 2026

Big game player. pic.twitter.com/P7seiKG0V5 — Team Shaheen Afridi (@Team_Shaheen_) February 24, 2026

I can’t prove it BUT VIRGIN SHAHEEN AFRIDI IS BACK — Rana Talha Asfar (@RTAluvzAfridi) February 24, 2026

Most wickets in Overs (1–6) in T20 WCs : 18 – Shaheen Afridi (ER: 6.22)*

16 – KG Rabada (ER: 7.30)

15 – Angelo Mathews (ER: 5.65)#T20WorldCup #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WsIDkRnf5D — Akhand Talks Cricket (@AkhandSharma9) February 24, 2026

Shaheen Shah Afridi tearing through ENG top order 3 wickets (Salt, Buttler, Bethell) for just 13 runs in his spell

Early swing & death bowling pressure on point!

But Brook (73*) fighting back hard. Can Pak finish it?#PAKvENG #T20WorldCup2026 — ZEB (@URHANZEB) February 24, 2026

Most wickets in overs (1-6) in T20 World Cups. 1 – 🇵🇰 Shaheen Shah Afridi (18)

2 – 🇿🇦 Kagiso Rabada (16)

3 – 🇱🇰 Angelo Mathews (15) Eagle 🦅 Dominance pic.twitter.com/3NZgT3R5iq — Malik Jamshed (@Jamshai41840579) February 24, 2026

Shaheen Shah Afridi in beast mode today 💪🔥

Easily the most dominant T20I spell of his career!#PAKvsENG #PAKvENG #T20WC2026 pic.twitter.com/saoUtYCuy0 — Shahid Khan Yousafzai (@shahidkhan_y) February 24, 2026

