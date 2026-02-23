T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table On Feb 23: India’s Semifinal Hopes Take Massive Hit After West Indies’ 107-Run Win Over Zimbabwe- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

T20 World Cup 2026: The T20 World Cup 2026 took a dramatic turn on February 23 as the West Indies dismantled Zimbabwe by a staggering 107 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. While the result was a celebration for the Caribbean side, it has sent shockwaves through the Indian camp. The massive margin of victory has caused a seismic shift in the Group 1 Points Table, leaving India’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

Carnage at Wankhede

The West Indies displayed a brand of “calypso cricket” that was as ruthless as it was entertaining. Batting first, they posted a humongous 254/6, powered by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering 85 off 34 balls. Zimbabwe, despite a spirited effort, were never in the hunt, eventually folding for 147. The West Indies’ spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein ensured their Net Run Rate (NRR) skyrocketed, immediately putting pressure on the rest of the group.

Can India Qualify For Semis?

The math is now becoming a nightmare for Suryakumar Yadav’s men. Following their heavy 76-run loss to South Africa, India’s NRR took a massive hit, currently sitting at -3.800. With the West Indies and South Africa already sitting on two points with massive positive run rates, India has zero room for error.

To qualify for the semifinals, India must win both of their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. They must also improve their net run rate significantly, as a simple win might not be enough if South Africa or the West Indies also finish on four points.

Group 1 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 West Indies 1 1 0 2 +5.350 2 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +3.800 3 India 1 0 1 0 -3.800 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 -5.350

Group 2 Points Table Rank Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 +2.550 2 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 3 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.550

In Group 2, the situation is slightly more fluid but equally tense. England currently leads after a dominant 51-run victory over co-hosts Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the high-stakes clash between Pakistan and New Zealand was unfortunately washed out, leaving both teams with a single point. This makes the upcoming England vs. Pakistan fixture a “must-watch” encounter that could decide the fate of the group.