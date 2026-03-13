The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

THE HUNDRED 2026: A total of 80 players were sold during the inaugural auction of the men’s competition in The Hundred, held on Thursday in London. Several players attracted big bids as franchises built their squads for the tournament.

James Coles Becomes The Most Expensive Pick At The Hundred Auction 2026

James Coles, an all-rounder from Sussex County Cricket Club, emerged as the biggest buy of the auction. He was signed by the London Spirit for 390,000 (approx. 4.8 crore), making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history.

Abrar Ahmed Signing By Kavya Maran Sparks Debate

The biggest talking point of the auction, however, was the signing of Abrar Ahmed. He was picked up for 190,000 by Sunrisers Leeds, a team owned by the same group that runs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The franchise faced criticism for signing a Pakistani player who had previously been in the news for mocking India and army personnel.

Other Notable Picks From The Hundred Auction 2026

Another Pakistan player, Usman Tariq, was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000. Former England captain Joe Root was the first player sold, joining Welsh Fire for 240,000, while Jason Roy was the final pick, signed by MI London for 31,000.

Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players At The Hundred 2026

Sold Players

Joe Root – £240,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Adil Rashid – £250,000 – Southern Brave

Jordan Cox – £300,000 – Welsh Fire

James Vince – £190,000 – MI London

Jonny Bairstow – £160,000 – London Spirit

David Miller – £110,000 – Southern Brave

Aiden Markram – £200,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Finn Allen – £160,000 – Trent Rockets

Ryan Rickelton – £150,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Zak Crawley – £180,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Tim Seifert – £100,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Josh Tongue – £200,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Luke Wood – £130,000 – Southern Brave

Sonny Baker – £95,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Saqib Mahmood – £150,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Tom Curran – £260,000 – MI London

Gus Atkinson – £70,000 – Manchester Super Giants

David Willey – £120,00 – London Spirit

Jafer Chohan – £35,000 – Welsh Fire

Usman Tariq – £140,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Joe Clarke – £85,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Leus du Plooy – £120,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Tom Abell – £31,000 – Southern Brave

Tom Kohler-Cadmore – £80,000 – Welsh Fire

Will Smeed – £55,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Boult – £100,000 – MI London

Chris Jordan – £160,000 – Southern Brave

David Payne – £130,000 – Trent Rockets

Matthew Potts – £75,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

James Coles – £390,000 – London Spirit

Lewis Gregory – £55,000 – Trent Rockets

Dan Lawrence – £210,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Nathan Sowter – £130,000 – MI London

Tom Hartley – £35,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Mason Crane – £31,000 – London Spirit

Abrar Ahmed – £190,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Ben McKinney – £45,000 – Southern Brave

Jordan Thompson – £60,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Daniel Worrall – £80,000 – Southern Brave

Thomas Moores – £50,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Tom Lawes – £40,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Tom Alsop – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Ben Kellaway – £37,500 – Welsh Fire

Thomas Rew – £80,000 – Southern Brave

Adam Milne – £50,000 – London Spirit

Sherfane Rutherford – £100,000 – MI London

Lockie Ferguson – £75,000 – Welsh Fire

Richard Gleeson – £65,000 – MI London

Adam Hose – £31,000 – London Spirit

Scott Currie – £210,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Laurie Evans – £85,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Wood – £70,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Paul Walter – £31,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Michael Pepper – £31,000 – Southern Brave

Max Holden – £31,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Tawanda Muyeye – £50,000 – Manchester Super Giants

Ollie Pope – £31,000 – MI London

Tymal Mills – £130,000 – London Spirit

Aneurin Donald – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

Ben Mayes – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

Caleb Falconer – £55,000 – Southern Brave

Lhuan-dre Pretorius – £31,000 – London Spirit

Matthew Short – £75,000 – Welsh Fire

Danny Briggs – £70,000 – Trent Rockets

Liam Patterson-White – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Reece Topley – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Mustafizur Rahman – £100,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

Ollie Sykes – £31,000 – MI London

Callum Parkinson – £31,000 – MI London

Edward Barnard – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

Brad Currie – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

Louis Kimber – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

Jason Roy – £31,000 – MI London

Unsold Players

Daryl Mitchell

Haris Rauf

Shadab Khan

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rishad Hossain

Akeal Hosein

Jordan Clark

Ben Dwarshuis

Saim Ayub

Keshav Maharaj

Wanindu Hasaranga

Lungi Ngidi

Faf du Plessis

Keaton Jennings

Tobias Albert

Sikandar Raza

Jason Roy

Dawid Malan

Anrich Nortje

Xavier Bartlett

Jason Behrendorff

Graham Clark

FAQs

What Are The Full Squads Of Men’s Hundred 2026

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Will Smeed, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Brookes, Scott Currie, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Wood

London Spirit Men: Adam Hose, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, James Rew, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Willey, James Coles, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Mason Crane, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Matthew Fisher, Adam Zampa

Manchester Super Giants Men: Aiden Markram, Leus du Plooy, Tawanda Muyeye, Max Holden, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, George Scrimshaw

MI London Men: James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Ollie Sykes, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, Ollie Pope, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Olly Stone, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

Southern Brave Men: David Miller, Tom Abell, Ben McKinney, Tristan Stubbs, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Jamie Smith, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Falconer, Marcus Stoinis, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Jofra Archer

Sunrisers Leeds Men: Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ryan Rickelton, Tom Alsop, Dan Lawrence, Benny Howell, Ed Barnard, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Potts, Abrar Ahmed, Reece Topley, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse

Trent Rockets Men: Finn Allen, Tim David, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Dan Mousley, Craig Overton, Louis Kimber, Mitchell Santner, David Payne, Matt Henry, Danny Briggs, Brad Currie, Ben Mayes

Welsh Fire Men: Joe Root, Matthew Short, Asa Tribe, Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Philip Salt, Ben Kellaway, Marco Jansen, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes, Jafer Chohan, Lockie Ferguson, Thomas Aspinwall, Sam Cook

Who was the most expensive player in The Hundred men’s inaugural auction?

James Coles became the most expensive player, bought by the London Spirit for £390,000 (approx. ₹4.8 crore).

Which other Pakistani player was sold in the auction?

Usman Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000.

Who was the first player sold in The Hundred auction?

Former England captain Joe Root was the first player to go under the hammer and was signed by Welsh Fire for £240,000.

Where to Watch The Hundred Auction 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred Auction 2026 can be streamed live on The Hundred’s official YouTube channel in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

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