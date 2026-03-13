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Home > Sports > The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

The Hundred Auction 2026 saw 80 players sold in London, with James Coles becoming the most expensive buy at £390,000. Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds sparked controversy, while Joe Root and Jason Roy were among other notable picks.

The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players | IMAGE SOURCE - X/ECB_cricket
The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players | IMAGE SOURCE - X/ECB_cricket

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 13, 2026 21:51:11 IST

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The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

THE HUNDRED 2026: A total of 80 players were sold during the inaugural auction of the men’s competition in The Hundred, held on Thursday in London. Several players attracted big bids as franchises built their squads for the tournament.

James Coles Becomes The Most Expensive Pick At The Hundred Auction 2026

James Coles, an all-rounder from Sussex County Cricket Club, emerged as the biggest buy of the auction. He was signed by the London Spirit for 390,000 (approx. 4.8 crore), making him the most expensive player in the tournament’s history.

Abrar Ahmed Signing By Kavya Maran Sparks Debate

The biggest talking point of the auction, however, was the signing of Abrar Ahmed. He was picked up for 190,000 by Sunrisers Leeds, a team owned by the same group that runs Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. The franchise faced criticism for signing a Pakistani player who had previously been in the news for mocking India and army personnel.

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Other Notable Picks From The Hundred Auction 2026

Another Pakistan player, Usman Tariq, was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000. Former England captain Joe Root was the first player sold, joining Welsh Fire for 240,000, while Jason Roy was the final pick, signed by MI London for 31,000.

Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players At The Hundred 2026

Sold Players

  • Joe Root – £240,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Adil Rashid – £250,000 – Southern Brave

  • Jordan Cox – £300,000 – Welsh Fire

  • James Vince – £190,000 – MI London

  • Jonny Bairstow – £160,000 – London Spirit

  • David Miller – £110,000 – Southern Brave

  • Aiden Markram – £200,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Finn Allen – £160,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Ryan Rickelton – £150,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Zak Crawley – £180,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Tim Seifert – £100,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Josh Tongue – £200,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Luke Wood – £130,000 – Southern Brave

  • Sonny Baker – £95,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Saqib Mahmood – £150,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Tom Curran – £260,000 – MI London

  • Gus Atkinson – £70,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • David Willey – £120,00 – London Spirit

  • Jafer Chohan – £35,000 – Welsh Fire

  • Usman Tariq – £140,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Joe Clarke – £85,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Leus du Plooy – £120,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Tom Abell – £31,000 – Southern Brave

  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore – £80,000 – Welsh Fire

  • Will Smeed – £55,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Trent Boult – £100,000 – MI London

  • Chris Jordan – £160,000 – Southern Brave

  • David Payne – £130,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Matthew Potts – £75,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • James Coles – £390,000 – London Spirit

  • Lewis Gregory – £55,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Dan Lawrence – £210,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Nathan Sowter – £130,000 – MI London

  • Tom Hartley – £35,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Mason Crane – £31,000 – London Spirit

  • Abrar Ahmed – £190,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Ben McKinney – £45,000 – Southern Brave

  • Jordan Thompson – £60,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Daniel Worrall – £80,000 – Southern Brave

  • Thomas Moores – £50,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Tom Lawes – £40,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Tom Alsop – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Ben Kellaway – £37,500 – Welsh Fire

  • Thomas Rew – £80,000 – Southern Brave

  • Adam Milne – £50,000 – London Spirit

  • Sherfane Rutherford – £100,000 – MI London

  • Lockie Ferguson – £75,000 – Welsh Fire

  • Richard Gleeson – £65,000 – MI London

  • Adam Hose – £31,000 – London Spirit

  • Scott Currie – £210,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Laurie Evans – £85,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Chris Wood – £70,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Paul Walter – £31,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Michael Pepper – £31,000 – Southern Brave

  • Max Holden – £31,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Tawanda Muyeye – £50,000 – Manchester Super Giants

  • Ollie Pope – £31,000 – MI London

  • Tymal Mills – £130,000 – London Spirit

  • Aneurin Donald – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Ben Mayes – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Caleb Falconer – £55,000 – Southern Brave

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius – £31,000 – London Spirit

  • Matthew Short – £75,000 – Welsh Fire

  • Danny Briggs – £70,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Liam Patterson-White – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Reece Topley – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Mustafizur Rahman – £100,000 – Birmingham Phoenix

  • Ollie Sykes – £31,000 – MI London

  • Callum Parkinson – £31,000 – MI London

  • Edward Barnard – £31,000 – Sunrisers Leeds

  • Brad Currie – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Louis Kimber – £31,000 – Trent Rockets

  • Jason Roy – £31,000 – MI London

Unsold Players

  • Daryl Mitchell

  • Haris Rauf

  • Shadab Khan

  • Azmatullah Omarzai

  • Rishad Hossain

  • Akeal Hosein

  • Jordan Clark

  • Ben Dwarshuis

  • Saim Ayub

  • Keshav Maharaj

  • Wanindu Hasaranga

  • Lungi Ngidi

  • Faf du Plessis

  • Keaton Jennings

  • Tobias Albert

  • Sikandar Raza

  • Jason Roy

  • Dawid Malan

  • Anrich Nortje

  • Xavier Bartlett

  • Jason Behrendorff

  • Graham Clark

FAQs

What Are The Full Squads Of Men’s Hundred 2026

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Will Smeed, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Brookes, Scott Currie, Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Wood

London Spirit Men: Adam Hose, Dewald Brevis, Jonny Bairstow, James Rew, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Willey, James Coles, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Mason Crane, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Matthew Fisher, Adam Zampa

Manchester Super Giants Men: Aiden Markram, Leus du Plooy, Tawanda Muyeye, Max Holden, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, George Scrimshaw

MI London Men: James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Ollie Sykes, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran, Ollie Pope, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Olly Stone, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

Southern Brave Men: David Miller, Tom Abell, Ben McKinney, Tristan Stubbs, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Jamie Smith, Nikhil Chaudhary, Caleb Falconer, Marcus Stoinis, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Jofra Archer

Sunrisers Leeds Men: Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ryan Rickelton, Tom Alsop, Dan Lawrence, Benny Howell, Ed Barnard, Liam Patterson-White, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Potts, Abrar Ahmed, Reece Topley, Nathan Ellis, Brydon Carse

Trent Rockets Men: Finn Allen, Tim David, Ben Duckett, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Dan Mousley, Craig Overton, Louis Kimber, Mitchell Santner, David Payne, Matt Henry, Danny Briggs, Brad Currie, Ben Mayes

Welsh Fire Men: Joe Root, Matthew Short, Asa Tribe, Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Philip Salt, Ben Kellaway, Marco Jansen, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes, Jafer Chohan, Lockie Ferguson, Thomas Aspinwall, Sam Cook

Who was the most expensive player in The Hundred men’s inaugural auction?

James Coles became the most expensive player, bought by the London Spirit for £390,000 (approx. ₹4.8 crore).

Which other Pakistani player was sold in the auction?

Usman Tariq was bought by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000.

Who was the first player sold in The Hundred auction?

Former England captain Joe Root was the first player to go under the hammer and was signed by Welsh Fire for £240,000.

Where to Watch The Hundred Auction 2026 Live Streaming in India?

The Hundred Auction 2026 can be streamed live on The Hundred’s official YouTube channel in India from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

ALSO READ: BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Loses Cool, Throws Helmet After Controversial Run-Out — Watch

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:51 PM IST
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The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

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The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players
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The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players
The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

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