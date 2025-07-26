The Real Reason Why Triple H Threw Away CM Punk’s WWE Promo Script

CM Punk recently looked back on his unforgettable return to WWE and shared an entertaining behind-the-scenes moment involving Triple H. The former rivals, now on more amicable terms, had an interaction that perfectly summed up how much things had changed between them.

Promo Script Drama Ahead of CM Punk’s WWE Comeback

Punk made headlines when he shocked fans with a surprise WWE return in Chicago during Survivor Series 2023. The moment came right after Randy Orton’s return from injury, marking a double homecoming for fans. But what most didn’t know was what happened backstage before that moment.

The promo Punk had prepared for the big night was tossed out by none other than WWE’s creative head, Triple H. Recalling the incident, Punk said, “Nothing’s changed, we hate each other! No, I look at him and he’s the manager of the football club.”

He continued, “I remember when I came back, talking about people going over their time – I come back and I s*** all over Randy’s moment at Survivor Series. Randy’s been gone, he’s rehabbed and he’s got a new spine. Here’s CM Punk to just step all over it.”

Triple H’s Role in Punk’s Return Script Shift

Punk had been out of WWE for nearly ten years following a dramatic exit. But after clear-the-air talks with Triple H, he rejoined the company for another run. While their earlier feud was tense, Punk said the friction stemmed from miscommunication, and Triple H admitted Punk had always seen him as an adversary.

Things seemed to ease by the time of his return, although their interactions still carried sparks of their past tension. Punk said, “The following week, he’s got a match with Dom and they go over on their time and it drastically cuts my promo time. I’m just laughing about it, thinking whatever I don’t get to say this week, I’ll say next week.”

“I have a piece of paper in my hand with everything I was supposed to say and I keep looking at it. Then Triple H comes over and goes, ‘What are you doing man, you’re freaking everybody out?’”

“You’re CM Punk, Go Be You” — The Turning Point

Punk was surprised by Triple H’s reaction to him having a written promo. He explained, “I go, ‘What do you mean?’ and he says, ‘Nobody here has ever seen you hold a script in your hand and read it like you’re not going to go out there and say whatever the hell you want’.”

Trying to ease back into the locker room culture, Punk didn’t want to overstep. “I was just like, ‘Oh, well, I’m kind of new around here, so I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes.’”

Triple H then crumpled the script and threw it aside, telling him, “You’re CM Punk, just go out there and talk to the people.” That moment clicked for Punk. “That’s what I needed to hear,” he said. “I was trying to move in a certain way and he was like, ‘No, you haven’t got to do that – just go be you, that’s why you’re here’.”

CM Punk vs Gunther at SummerSlam and WWE Unreal

The full story of Punk and Triple H’s rocky relationship is set to feature in the new WWE Unreal documentary. The series arrives just as fans gear up for Punk’s upcoming showdown with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Despite their history, Punk seemed to acknowledge Triple H’s growth and leadership. “That’s why he’s great in the position he’s in because he’s the manager,” Punk said, giving credit to his former rival turned creative boss.

