The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal is much in news these days, but not for cricket. People talking much about his personal life, mostly after news of his divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma come out.

But what really got people talking was when Chahal showed up at court wearing a black t-shirt that said “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” in bold white letters. Fans and media started saying the message was meant for Dhanashree. Now, Chahal himself has confirmed that it was.

The T-Shirt Was a Silent Message, Says Chahal

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Chahal said he didn’t want to create any drama, but just wanted to give a small message without saying anything direct.

“Mereko nahi karna tha drama. I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya,” Chahal said.

He said the t-shirt wasn’t planned at all. He wasn’t going to wear it, but then something happened that made him change his mind.

‘I Had Enough… I Don’t Care Anymore,’ He Admits

Chahal said that something from the other side made him feel like it was time to respond, even though he didn’t wanted to at first.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha.”

He made it clear that he wasn’t trying to insult anyone. He just felt the need to express how he felt, and the shirt was his way to do that.

Rumours About Money And Divorce Settlement

While their divorce was going on, there were reports saying that Dhanashree was asking for ₹60 crore in alimony. Her family later said that it’s not true.

Chahal didn’t reveal much but said the process wasn’t easy. “I had signed a good deal,” he said, without giving any numbers or details.

From Dance Lessons To Divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree met during the COVID lockdown when he reached out to her for dance classes online. Things moved fast and they got married in December 2020.

But over time, the relationship started falling apart. Earlier this year, the couple’s divorce was confirmed officially.

