Home > Sports > The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

Yuzvendra Chahal is getting a lot of attention these days, but it’s not for cricket. People are mostly talking about his personal life because of his divorce news with his wife, Dhanashree Verma.

The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Tee: A Message to Dhanashree? (Image Credit - X)
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Tee: A Message to Dhanashree? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 1, 2025 16:55:21 IST

Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal is much in news these days, but not for cricket. People talking much about his personal life, mostly after news of his divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma come out.

But what really got people talking was when Chahal showed up at court wearing a black t-shirt that said “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” in bold white letters. Fans and media started saying the message was meant for Dhanashree. Now, Chahal himself has confirmed that it was.

The T-Shirt Was a Silent Message, Says Chahal

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Chahal said he didn’t want to create any drama, but just wanted to give a small message without saying anything direct.

“Mereko nahi karna tha drama. I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya,” Chahal said.

He said the t-shirt wasn’t planned at all. He wasn’t going to wear it, but then something happened that made him change his mind.

‘I Had Enough… I Don’t Care Anymore,’ He Admits

Chahal said that something from the other side made him feel like it was time to respond, even though he didn’t wanted to at first.

“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha.”

He made it clear that he wasn’t trying to insult anyone. He just felt the need to express how he felt, and the shirt was his way to do that.

Rumours About Money And Divorce Settlement

While their divorce was going on, there were reports saying that Dhanashree was asking for ₹60 crore in alimony. Her family later said that it’s not true.

Chahal didn’t reveal much but said the process wasn’t easy. “I had signed a good deal,” he said, without giving any numbers or details.

From Dance Lessons To Divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree met during the COVID lockdown when he reached out to her for dance classes online. Things moved fast and they got married in December 2020.

But over time, the relationship started falling apart. Earlier this year, the couple’s divorce was confirmed officially.

ALSO READ: Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?

Tags: Dhanashree Vermayuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

Jasprit Bumrah Released From India’s Squad For 5th Test Against England Due To Workload Management
It’s Race Week! Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Where Indian Fans Can Catch All The F1 Action Live
100 Years of Wisdom: Marv Levy’s Century Celebration Kicks Off in Canton
Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

LATEST NEWS

‘Baseless And Ill-tempered’: HD Deve Gowda Reacts To Trump’s Tariff On India
Watch Now: ‘Arabia Kadali’ Trailer Unveiled! Satya Dev And Anandhi Star In Emotional Telugu Series
Army Inks ₹223 Cr Deal For Next-Gen Tank Transporters To Boost Battlefield Mobility
Gifts for Men Who Say “I Don’t Want Anything”
Kamala Harris Slams ‘Broken’ US System, Blasts ‘Capitulation’ Under Trump Administration
Cash Ur Drive Marketing SME IPO Day 2 Update: Subscription Picks Up, Retail Demand Strengthens
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe: Excavation At The Seventh Site Started By The SIT
National Mountain Climbing Day 2025: Who Was First To Climb Mount Everest
Know Everything About Comedian Kaviraj Singh! ‘Bill Burr of India’ Faces Cancel Culture Over Sexist Jokes
Renol Polychem SME IPO Day 2: Is This Under-the-Radar Listing Gaining Momentum?
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?
The Story Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ Tee: A Message To Dhanashree?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?