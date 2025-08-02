Home > Sports > The WWE Universe Applauds As John Cena Rewinds Time

The WWE Universe Applauds As John Cena Rewinds Time

Fans saw more than just an edition of SmackDown on August 1st; it also set the stage for SummerSlam 2025. After acknowledging that his heel shift "did not work," as a babyface, John Cena, who was celebrating his much anticipated comeback to babyface status, had fans on the edge of their seats, demanding more.

With a cautious celebration of Cena's comeback, Cody Rhodes shared beers in the ring with him.
WWE brought something massive to the August 1 SmackDown from the Prudential Center, which firmly redefines the storyline going into SummerSlam 2025. In a wild promo, John Cena declared himself a babyface again, stating his heel turn “never worked,” but Cody Rhodes gave him the kick in the ass he needed. Cena defiantly exclaimed, “The real John Cena is back … the champ is here!” Cody lightheartedly celebrated Cena’s return in the ring while drinking beers, however, no swerve indicating precarious trust going into their Street Fight for the Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. The narrative drama certainly creates an opportunity for a double turn, perhaps with Rhodes crossing over into the heel camp and Cena winning back the audience as the beloved hero. 

The rest of the segments provided familiar chaos and high stakes build up. Giulia retained the Women’s US Title over Zelina Vega in a good first match that was hard hitting. The AAA talent Los Garza who debuted demonstrate their tag titles defeating a wonderful ejection of lucha style. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black ended in disqualification chaos, while Talla Tonga completely destroyed Jimmy Uso, ending in a post match ambush with Tonga and Toma Tonga attacking under a lowering steel cage. 

The show culminated in chaos: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul attacked Jelly Roll, prompting Randy Orton to storm the ring and unleash RKOs on security, cutting to black and setting combustible tension for the main event weekend. This pivotal SmackDown effectively resets Cena’s legacy arc, opens a trap door under Rhodes’s character, and electrifies the path toward one of WWE’s most eagerly anticipated matches in years.

John Cena finished up his SmackDown promo with a passionate statement one last little attack on Travis Scott and had fans believing the best in him when he said “the real Cena is back.” Cena said he was “over his own B.S.” and promised fans he would deliver his best work against Cody Rhodes when they fight under no rules in a Street Fight at SummerSlam, even yelling out for the fans, “The Champ is here!”  It was an emotional return, and the WWE Universe is now left wondering if it was truly his intention to reclaim his legacy or if it was just another mind game aimed at Cody Rhodes and the fans ahead of another possible shocking betrayal on Sunday. If Cena’s road to redemption is indeed genuine, then he could open the door for even a bone chilling moment, potentially aligned with The Rock long awaited return to WWE. Whether that would be to work against Cena, benefit Cena, or get involved with somebody entirely different, if The Rock enters the scene route, this feud becomes historical level. Either way, SummerSlam’s main event just got must see and unmissable.

