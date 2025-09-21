LIVE TV
This Former Delhi Batsmen From Jammu & Kashmir, Who Also Once Captained Virat Kohli, Is All Set To Become The Next BCCI President

This Former Delhi Batsmen From Jammu & Kashmir, Who Also Once Captained Virat Kohli, Is All Set To Become The Next BCCI President

Former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas is set to become the next BCCI president after Roger Binny stepped down due to the age cap. With over 9,700 first-class runs, Manhas brings vast cricketing and administrative experience. The BCCI elections will be held on September 28, 2025.

Mithun Manhas (PHOTO: X)
Mithun Manhas (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 11:48:08 IST

Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi batsman, is poised to be the next president of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), it is learned. Manhas was selected as a candidate for the highest position in a meeting in Delhi.

Manhas was the organiser of the North zone of Duleep Trophy and also the support staff of the IPL team Gujarat Titans previously and now he is the administrator of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Who is Mithun Manhas? 

In 18 years, Manhas has played 157 first-class games and registered 9,714 runs in a career that goes back 18 years. The former all rounder, Roger Binny, who is the BCCI president, resigned due to the age limit ruling of 70 years for office holders.

The selection of Manhas as the president was surprising indeed. There were former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Raghuram Bhatt in the fray.

BCCI Elections 2025: Rajeev Shukla to Stay Vice President

It is known that the BCCI will carry Devajit Sakia as its secretary but Rajeev Shukla will remain the vice-president. Shukla is an old school politician who has served five years as a vice-president.

It is also known that Bhatt, who has served Karnataka long enough, will be the frontrunner in the post of treasurer and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia of Chhattisgarh Cricket Sangh will likely receive the joint secretary post.

Arun Dhumal is expected to continue his term as the IPL chairman. The BCCI is, however, seeking the advice of lawyers to determine whether Dhumal can be allowed to carry on or if he needs to serve a cooling-off period since three years ago he became the treasurer before he became the IPL chairman.

BCCI will also hold new elections of the Apex Council and the IPL Governing Council. The son of the former bearer of the same office, Jaydev Shah, is also likely to be in the Apex Council. Jaydev has scored 120 First-Class matches on Saurashtra.

According to the circular dispatched to all the state associations, the last day of submitting applications by members to nominate their representatives was September 12. The candidates have until September 23 to withdraw their names with the election taking place on September 28.

ALSO READ: ‘Business End Kaise Ho Gaya?’ Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Journalist In Splits Ahead Of India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

