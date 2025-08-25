LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tommy Fleetwood Breaks Through With First PGA Tour Win At Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood Breaks Through With First PGA Tour Win At Tour Championship

Tommy Fleetwood clinched his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Tour Championship, ending a 164-event wait. He won by three shots to claim the FedEx Cup and USD 10 million. The emotional victory drew praise from stars like Tiger Woods and LeBron James, marking a major milestone in Fleetwood’s career.

Tommy Fleetwood clinched his first PGA Tour title (Image Credit - X)
Tommy Fleetwood clinched his first PGA Tour title (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:07:32 IST

After 164 attempts, Tommy Fleetwood finally captured his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory by winning the 2025 Tour Championship in style. The 34 year old Englishman closed with composure, sealing a three-shot win at 18-under par and lifting the FedEx Cup along with a USD 10 million prize.

With tears in his eyes, Fleetwood acknowledged the roaring crowd chanting his name on the 18th green. European Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose captured the moment on his phone as Fleetwood celebrated with arms raised, ending his winless run on the PGA Tour.

Relief and Redemption After Years of Near Misses

Fleetwood had come painfully close many times before 30 career top-five finishes, including six this season, without a win. Twice this year he entered the final round with at least a share of the lead, only to fall short. “You just keep learning,” Fleetwood said. “This probably wasn’t the most comfortable because, as they rack up, you obviously start to think of things.”

Now with eight professional wins seven previously on the DP World Tour Fleetwood is finally a PGA Tour champion and poised to rise to sixth in the world rankings.

A Historic Win in FedEx Cup Era

Fleetwood becomes the first player ever to win his debut PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup’s inception in 2007. He’s also the second Englishman to win it, following Rose in 2018.

Remarkably, he finished inside the top six in every round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, ending the 12-round series at an incredible 43-under-par.

Praise From Legends and a Grateful Champion

Fleetwood’s win drew praise from across sports. Tiger Woods called it “a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off.” LeBron James added, “That first one feeling is something else.” Everton FC, his beloved club, also celebrated their lifelong fan. Fleetwood responded with heartfelt gratitude: “There were times I felt shocking walking off the course, but the support helped me immensely.”

Tags: golf, Tommy Fleetwood

