Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP RACING / SOUNDBITE OF MOTOGP WINNER RAUL FERNANDEZ/ MOTO2 RACE HIGHLIGHTS/ MOTO3 RACE HIGHLIGHTS COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: PHILLIP ISLAND, AUSTRALIA (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (DORNA – See restrictions) STORY: Raul Fernandez delivered a dominant performance to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday (October 19), securing a first-ever triumph for Trackhouse Racing in the premier class. Sprint-winner Marco Bezzecchi, who began second on the grid, made an electric start to snatch the lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo before the first corner. The Italian's rapid getaway also allowed Fernandez and Pedro Acosta to overtake Quartararo, who had set a record-breaking lap in Saturday's qualifying. However, Bezzecchi charge was short-lived, as he had to serve a double long lap penalty for his collision with newly-crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at the Indonesian Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider served his penalty and fought his way back to an impressive third-place finish. Fernandez capitalised on Bezzecchi's setback to take the lead, and once he found himself with clear track ahead, the 24-year-old Spaniard was untouchable. Fernandez's triumph marked a milestone for Aprilia, as they became the most successful European manufacturer in the history of Grand Prix racing with a 300th victory. Acosta, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio traded places in a fierce contest before VR46 Racing's Di Giannantonio managed to clinch second place, with Bezzecchi completing the podium after his remarkable recovery. In Moto2 category, Australian rider Senna Agius thrilled his home crowd with a decisive victory, leading every lap to secure his second career win. Agius, starting from second on the grid, surged into the lead at Turn 1 and maintained a dominant pace throughout the race, finishing three seconds ahead at the chequered flag. Diogo Moreira took second position after a strong start, staying ahead of title contender Manuel Gonzalez throughout the opening lap, adding pressure to the championship battle. In Moto3 category, Jose Antonio Rueda showcased his supremacy, securing his 10th victory of the season with a commanding performance. The newly crowned Moto3 champion, starting second on the grid, moved into the lead on lap seven and held off local favourite Joel Kelso in a decisive final-lap showdown to clinch the win. Polesitter Kelso initially regained the lead at Turn 3 after losing it at the start but was ultimately unable to match Rueda's pace, finishing second in front of the home crowd. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

