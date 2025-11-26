Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 After IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Slip to 5th in WTC 2025-27 Standings After Guwahati Test Defeat; South Africa Rise to 2nd Spot

WTC Points Table 2025-27: As you have seen, in the ICC World Test Championship for 2023 to 2025, India lost their last match to South Africa. This caused them a drop to fourth place in the points table. The defeat in Guwahati put South Africa in second place; Australia remains in first place, having played undefeated.

South Africa defeated India

On 26 November 2025, Wednesday, South Africa won the match by 408 runs and defeated India. Also, check India’s biggest test defeats till now by runs

408 runs vs SA, Guwahati, 2025

342 runs vs AUS, Nagpur, 2004

341 runs vs PAK, Karachi, 2006

337 runs vs AUS, Melbourne, 2007

333 runs vs AUS, Pune, 2017

329 runs vs SA, Kolkata, 1996

ICC WTC 2025-2027 Points Table