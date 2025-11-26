LIVE TV
Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 After IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Slip to 5th in WTC 2025-27 Standings After Guwahati Test Defeat; South Africa Rise to 2nd Spot

WTC Points Table 2025-27: India lost their last match against South Africa in the Guwahati Test, which resulted in India falling to 5th place in the ICC World Test Championship points table for 2025-27. South Africa moved up to the top two positions after this victory.

November 26, 2025 13:08:18 IST

WTC Points Table 2025-27: As you have seen, in the ICC World Test Championship for 2023 to 2025, India lost their last match to South Africa. This caused them a drop to fourth place in the points table. The defeat in Guwahati put South Africa in second place; Australia remains in first place, having played undefeated.

South Africa defeated India

On 26 November 2025, Wednesday, South Africa won the match by 408 runs and defeated India. Also, check India’s biggest test defeats till now by runs

  • 408 runs vs SA, Guwahati, 2025
  • 342 runs vs AUS, Nagpur, 2004
  • 341 runs vs PAK, Karachi, 2006
  • 337 runs vs AUS, Melbourne, 2007
  • 333 runs vs AUS, Pune, 2017
  • 329 runs vs SA, Kolkata, 1996

ICC WTC 2025-2027 Points Table

Position

Team

Matches

Won

Lost

Draw

Points

Points % (PCT)

1

Australia

4

4

0

0

48

100.00%

2

South Africa

4

3

1

0

36

66.67%

3

Sri Lanka

2

1

0

1

16

66.67%

4

Pakistan

2

1

1

0

12

50.00%

5

India

9

4

4

1

52

54.17%

6

England

6

2

3

1

26

36.11%

7

Bangladesh

2

0

1

1

4

16.67%

8

West Indies

5

0

5

0

0

0.00%

9

New Zealand

0

0

0

0

As per the table shown above the Australia remains unbeaten, South Africa is second, and India must win all remaining matches to qualify for the final.

QUICK LINKS