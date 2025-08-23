US Cricket At Crossroads, ACE Dispute Redefines Future

United States of America Cricket (USAC) has officially ended its long running commercial dealings with the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) which is the parent organization behind the Major League Cricket (MLC). The move is in the wake of a three hour board meeting, which saw the USAC accuse ACE of violating major contractual mandates under the financial, physical and governance spheres.

Why was this decision taken by USAC?

According to USAC Chairman Venu Pisike, the non compliance of ACE had imperiled the general growth of US cricket. Although numerous breach warnings had been issued, ACE was unable to perform essential aspects of their agreement and, therefore, it was being terminated like this was in the best interest of the sport and its stakeholders. Pisike assured that the USAC is receptive to renewed talks on a basis that resonates with their long time vision of expansion including the support of national teams and grassroots developments.

ACE responded vehemently to the termination citing it as being illegal and improper. ACE also pointed out the USD 150 million it had invested since 2019 in US cricket infrastructures, facilities and endeavors. The organization has argued that it fulfilled all the obligations to the contract including making extra payments at the request of USAC and claimed that the latter is simply playing politics jeopardizing the development of cricket in the country.

What would be the results of this decision?

The results of this divide leave Major League Cricket, Minor League Cricket (MiLC), and national team preparations including those of the 2025 MiLC season and upcoming ICC and Olympic prospects, endangered. This conflict occurs against the backdrop of an ICC suspension of USAC since July 2024, due to the reasons of governance and administrative issues. Both the ICC and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee have suggested structural reforms yet to be embraced at USAC casting doubt on the stability of the US Cricket set up.

Through the conflict arising in terms of legal right and wrong, with a likely counteraction with termination by ACE, the crises put forward threats that could lead USA Cricket to the brink of its financial destruction. The scenario throws doubts on the cricketing future roadmap of India in the lead up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and beyond.

Also Read: Why Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Wants To Block Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast: Explained