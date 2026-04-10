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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns Guwahati with a 15-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals against RCB in IPL 2026, scoring 78 off 26 balls and powering RR to a record powerplay total in a rain-delayed thriller.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller | X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Last updated: April 11, 2026 00:07:31 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

What a sensational knock it was by a 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Guwahati witnessed a truly unforgettable night on April 10, Friday, as Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation  lit up the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in the rain-delayed Indian Premier League 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a fearless display of batting, the youngster smashed a  15-ball half-century, leaving fans, players, and experts in absolute disbelief.

With this incredible feat, the RR prodigy entered the elite list of fastest fifties by an Indian in IPL history, becoming the fourth-fastest to achieve the feat. The record for the fastest IPL fifty by an Indian still belongs to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hammered a 13-ball half-century against KKR in 2023.

It was a battle everyone had their eyes on, the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar up against the fearless young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Fans expected fireworks, but what unfolded was beyond expectations. The teenager showed no signs of pressure as he took on the seasoned pacer with authority. The moment that defined his innings came when he smashed a boundary off the final delivery of the 5th over, bringing up his half-century in stunning fashion and propelling Rajasthan Royals to 73/1 in just 5 overs while chasing a target of 202 set by RCB.

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After Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 13 off 8 balls, Viabhav gave RR a flying start. He powered Rajasthan Royals to their highest-ever powerplay score of 97/1, which now stands as the fifth-highest powerplay total in the history of the Indian Premier League. 

What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Score in RR vs RCB IPL Match Today?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eventually scored a breathtaking 78 runs off just 26 balls, smashing 8 fours and 7 sixes in the historic knock. His innings finally came to an end when Krunal Pandya managed to break the momentum, with Virat Kohli  completing the catch to dismiss the young sensation. 

The Indian cricket commentator Jatin Sapru called this knock to be a trump card for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “Reputations, Limitations are for the old folk.. Sooryavanshi is just a teenager in the mood to rebel. With zero expression- just added Hazlewood and Bhuvi to his elite and growing collection of trump cards,” Sapru Tweeted. 



Fans on social media quickly started praising the young talent, with reactions pouring in from all over the internet. Many were left stunned by the fearless approach shown by the 15-year-old on such a big stage. One fan wrote that he is already becoming a reason for people to switch on their TVs and watch cricket again.

“Sachin → Virat/Rohit/Dhoni → Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Now, people will turn on the TV for him, and he is debuting this year for sure,” a fan tweeted.






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Tags: indian premier leagueiplrajasthan royalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruRR vs RCB

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 15-Ball Fifty Stuns Guwahati: 15-Year-Old RR Sensation Destroys RCB in IPL 2026 Thriller

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