Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Vidarbha posted a mammoth 317/8 in 50 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Sunday. Riding on a spectacular batting performance, the Vidarbha side was able to get to a big total.







A superb shot from Yash Rathod to bring up his 50, but Chirag bounces back strongly to dismiss him next ball







Snippets of Atharva Taide's fantastic century in the final against Saurashtra. He's also brought up the 100-run stand with Yash Rathod







Century for Atharva Taide. He's played a solid knock on the big stage







Atharva Taide who opened the innings played a crucial knock after he notched up a century and got 128 off 118. Apart from him, Yash Rathod also chipped in with an important fifty. Ankur Panwar scalped four wickets. Taide’s opening partner Aman Mokhade who had been in an incredible touch in the tournament struck 33 and went past the 800-run mark in the competition.

