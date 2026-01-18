LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman denmark trump greenland Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Vidarbha's Atharva Taide notched up a brilliant hundred for the side against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Atharva Taide. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Atharva Taide. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 18, 2026 19:06:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Vidarbha posted a mammoth 317/8 in 50 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Sunday. Riding on a spectacular batting performance, the Vidarbha side was able to get to a big total.









Atharva Taide who opened the innings played a crucial knock after he notched up a century and got 128 off 118. Apart from him, Yash Rathod also chipped in with an important fifty. Ankur Panwar scalped four wickets. Taide’s opening partner Aman Mokhade who had been in an incredible touch in the tournament struck 33 and went past the 800-run mark in the competition.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Visa Issue: ICC Steps In As England’s Pakistani-Origin Players Get Clearance, Ali Khan Still Waiting

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Atharva TaideVijay Hazare Trophy

RELATED News

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

‘He Plays For Himself,’ India Assistant Coach Takes A Dig At Rohit Sharma, THIS Former Cricketer Hits Back, ‘Reason Why Foreign Coaches Don’t Succeed In India’

WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

Nora Fatehi Shuts Down Dating Rumours With T Series Boss Bhushan Kumar In The Most Sarcastic Manner, Internet Applauses Her Reaction

‘Big Conspiracy,’ Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumoured Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Once You Become Popular, Many People Try To Destroy’

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

Meet Masaba Gupta, The ‘Queen Of Prints,’ In Spotlight After Kangana Ranaut Claims Designer Denied Her A Saree To Wear For Ram Janmabhoomi, Leaving The Actress In Tears

What Are The Powers And Functions Of A Mumbai Mayor? Everything Explained As Resort Politics Make A Comeback In Mumbai

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale: Who Will Win, Live Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch Online and Offline, Finalists List

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

QUICK LINKS