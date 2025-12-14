LIVE TV
Virat Kohli Lands In Delhi, Internet Abuzz With Lionel Messi Meet Talks

The online buzz generated by Virat Kohli's return to Delhi has been so enormous, with fans yearning for a possible rendezvous with the football idol Lionel Messi. The words have not been spoken yet, still, the talk shows the enormous crossover charm of the two worldwide sports stars.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 14, 2025 14:14:36 IST

Virat Kohli’s return to Delhi has yet again caused a huge stir on social media, with fans and sports lovers following his trail very closely because of the rumors that he might have a meeting with the legendary football player Lionel Messi. With the pictures of Kohli’s arrival in the capital city going online, the speculation got even stronger on different platforms and the excitement of the supporters of both games got mixed. The buzz is happening at a time when fans across the world are more than ever interested in crossovers of sports, and the mere suggestion of two contemporary legends meeting has garnered a lot of interest already.

Will Virat Kohli Meet Lionel Messi In Delhi?

The online discussions have largely been driven by fans’ excitement over Messi being in India for some activities and they want to connect the dots, even though fans on both sides of the argument have not heard a word from the respective talks. The prospect of Virat Kohli and Lionel Messi in the same place has become one of the hottest topics to discuss. Not only do the two sportsmen have large groups of supporters in India, but any type of interaction, whether formal or informal, would become a major pop culture moment instantly. Social media has thus seen a rise of memes, fan edits, and speculative posts that tell us how much fans are willing to bet on this legendary meet up.



Cricket X Football Crossover

However it is also reported that Virat Kohli is in Delhi to meet his family. But Kohli’s return to Delhi, apart from the speculation, also signifies a short break between his otherwise crowded professional engagements. The ex Indian captain is still among the most popular sportsmen globally He is still the most commented upon and the most cricket connected as well as the meeting with Messi. The mere rumors surrounding the meeting indicate the power that Kohli still has as well as the inroads made by cricket and football in the Indian market. In the meantime, the audience is watching the developments closely and is hoping that the rumors result in a real life moment nullifying the difference between the two sports’ greats.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 2:14 PM IST
