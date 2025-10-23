LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As 'Appalling And Outright Shameful'

Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As 'Appalling And Outright Shameful'

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky condemned Vladimir Kramnik’s comments on late GM Daniel Naroditsky as “appalling and outright shameful,” criticising unproven cheating allegations that reportedly affected Naroditsky’s mental health before his death at 29.

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky criticizes Vladimir Kramnik’s remarks on late GM Daniel Naroditsky. (Photo: X)
FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky criticizes Vladimir Kramnik’s remarks on late GM Daniel Naroditsky. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 23, 2025 00:07:12 IST

Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky has condemned former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik’s recent comments on American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, calling them “appalling and outright shameful.” The remarks come in the wake of Naroditsky’s sudden death at the age of 29.

Kramnik, who had recently launched a self-described campaign against cheating in chess, had repeatedly accused Naroditsky of cheating without presenting any evidence. According to reports, these allegations, which spanned over a year, had significantly affected Naroditsky’s mental health. The young grandmaster, affectionately known as ‘Danya’ in the chess world, had stepped back from online chess and commentary prior to his death.

Speaking to Reuters, Sutovsky emphasized that FIDE is currently reviewing Kramnik’s attacks on Naroditsky. In a post on X, he criticised the posthumous outpouring of sympathy for Naroditsky, questioning where his friends and supporters were while he was alive and struggling. “Amount of love given to Danya post-mortem is unprecedented. But where all of you were when Danya was alive and unwell?” Sutovsky wrote.

The FIDE chief noted that while Kramnik’s pattern of leveling unproven allegations is unacceptable, the broader chess community should reflect on their support for Naroditsky during his struggles. “The attacks kept haunting him for more than a year. One thing is clear: the way Kramnik approached it simply can’t be accepted. His reaction on Danya’s passing is appalling and outright shameful,” Sutovsky added.

Top chess stars, including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Indian GM Nihal Sarin, have also voiced concerns about the mental toll of Kramnik’s accusations. Sarin stated that the “baseless accusations and public interrogations caused him immense pressure and pain,” while Carlsen noted that Naroditsky was not in a “great space” following the verbal attacks.

Sutovsky further highlighted that Naroditsky had largely disappeared from online streaming and commentary in recent months, with little outreach from his support network. “Did many of you write to ask whether he was okay? The boy with shining eyes had less and less shining left. And now, he is gone. Way too early,” Sutovsky said.

FIDE has confirmed that it will take action within its jurisdiction regarding Kramnik’s conduct, though it clarified that it is not a court of justice. The chess world continues to mourn the loss of Naroditsky, while also reflecting on the responsibilities of public figures within the community.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:07 AM IST
Tags: Daniel Naroditsky, Daniel Naroditsky death, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky, Vladimir Kramnik

Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’

Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’
Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’
Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’
Vladimir Kramnik Under Fire: FIDE CEO Condemns His Comments On Daniel Naroditsky As ‘Appalling And Outright Shameful’
QUICK LINKS