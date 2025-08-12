LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Waiting For The ‘Click’, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Proposal Philosophy

The legendary football player said he had waited for what he called a "special moment of clicking." The engagement was immediately attributed by Ronaldo's supporters and detractors.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 05:34:17 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has proposed to Georgina Rodriguez after almost nine years of a blended family having five children between them. Her hand with the ring on top of Ronaldo made headlines on Instagram captioned: “Yes I do. Such, in this and all my lives.”

Ronaldo’s ‘click’ moment 

To anyone who may be asking what prevented him, the answer is the wait until the right time comes. As in the Netflix series I Am Georgina, Ronaldo has said that he was waiting on a so called ‘click’ an indication that the time was right. He said, “it would be a year, or six months, or a month. It sounds absurd but I am 1,000 percent certain that it will.” 

His family and kids

The two steadfastly met in 2016, when Georgina was at a Gucci shop in Madrid, and declared their engagement a year later at the FIFA Awards. They have created a world of happiness and heartache together now but they did have twins through the process of surrogacy, one of the babies died at birth and they have two girls, as well as son Ronaldo has with an ex. 

Strategic timing by Ronaldo?

Her engagement post has now been read all over the world and everyone loved the ring and the time. The media and fans alike were jubilant and linked this to past clues such as the ‘C heart G decor’ used at a bridal themed dinner and prior to this Ronaldo having used the word wife in earlier public events. This involvement is not only a declaration of the strong emotional connection between couples but also characterization of Ronaldo in reflecting on celebratory milestones: not hastily, but carefully selected. Their relationships are grounded in lasting affection, family solidity and strategic timing, and their adventure has now reached this most coveted of next pages.

Tags: cristiano ronaldocristiano ronaldo engagementcristiano ronaldo newsGeorgina RodriguezI Am GeorginaRonaldo click

