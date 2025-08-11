Watch: Harry Brook’s Jaw-Dropping Flip Moment, Inspired By Rishabh Pant, Leaves Everyone In Awe

The Indian cricket team had left their English shores after playing their nail-biting Test matches, but yet they are still a presence. India led by Shubman Gill came back to earn a 2-2 draw in the five-test match series with the final Oval game coming down to a spectacular 6-wicket win.

A Backflip by Rishabh Pant triggers an imitation by Harry Brook

Among the outstanding players in India was the vice-captain, Rishabh Pant who managed to score 479 runs and became the fourth-highest scorer in the team even though he was not in the decider match because of a foot injury. In addition to his violent hitting, audience members could not get enough of his backflipping celebrations after centuries- an event apparently etched on Harry Brook.

The English hitter has recently been caught trying a cartwheel at The Hundred, an action to which a comparison with the trademark flip by Pant was instantly made. The broadcast team could not ignore the act of Brook, as it talked about the incident on air.

Broadcasters React to Brook’s Flip in The Hundred

Which is one thing that he does pretty consistently, at least when it comes to how he does his warm-up. It is a rather unique one. I mean we don do not see too many cricketers run cartwheels do we? He always looks quite proud of himself as well when he finishes it,” remarked the Sky Sports hosts while asking Eoin Morgan for his thoughts.

‘They might’ve had a bet’ 😅 Harry Brook impresses Zak Crawley with a warm-up cartwheel 🤸 pic.twitter.com/sc4HeZE7mP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 7, 2025

Morgan responded, “That is obviously an attempt to make a point there. They could even have bet that you will or will not do it. I mean, it is definitely something new. It needed a full frontal flip of the kind that we have seen Rishabh Pant do, celebrate his hundred. So maybe this is just a progression.”

Harry Brook’s Test Series Performance in Focus

In the 2025 AndersonTendulkar Trophy Harry Brook occupied England starting lineup permanently making 481 runs over the 9 innings. He had a record of two centuries 158 and 111, two near-centuries of 99 and 53. He started his career with 99 at Headingley followed by a first innings duck.

In Birmingham’s second Test, Brook’s 158 and his 303-run partnership with Jamie Smith (184*) stood out, but England still suffered a 336-run loss. The real tricky part in the series was the middle part where he scored lowly with 11, 23, and 3 which has obstructed his effect up to the final test reversal.

Harry Brook Does it VERY Well in Series

Brook returned to normal when he had measured batting in both innings of the series finale, on July 31 to August 4. His late flourish secured him the numerous accolades as one of the most important figures in England and the cartwheel celebration that saw him celebrating in The Hundred was another moment that made him a headline maker even when he was not playing on the field.

ALSO READ: Wrong Number, Right Connections: Chhattisgarh Youth Gets Calls from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers After Mysterious SIM Card Mix-Up