WATCH: Lionel Messi Brings His Ballon D’Or To Inter Miami Academy, Interacts With Young Players

Ever since he arrived at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has been the talk of the town. The star footballer, having won the Ballon D’Or a record eight times, is arguably the greatest player the sport has seen. The soon-to-be 39, Messi, brought one of his eight trophies recently to the Inter Miami academy. During his time at the academy, the Argentine interacted with young players, giving them a memory of a lifetime.

Messi clicked photos with the academy-level team players. His Ballon D’Or also made it to the pictures that were being taken. In a video shared by Inter Miami’s academy account on social media platforms, Messi is seen carrying the trophy.

WATCH: Lionel Messi arrives at Inter Miami Academy with Ballon D’Or









The eight-time Ballon D’Or winner, Lionel Messi, arrived at the Inter Miami Academy with his prestigious trophy. The Argentine winger interacted with the young players, shaking their hands. The social media account of Inter Miami Academy captioned the post, “Inspiring the next generation.”

Messi was welcomed with a thunderous round of applause from the young players present. Other team members from the Inter Miami senior team also joined Messi and had multiple group photos taken, giving the young players moments they will never forget.

Lionel Messi scores his 901st goal

Lionel Messi displayed no signs of slowing down as he scored his career’s 901st goal, powering Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over New York City on Sunday. It was another trademark left-footed free-kick from the Argentine, adding another goal to his incredible tally.

With this goal, he now has 71 free-kick goals, which puts him just seven goals behind Marcelinho Carioca, the all-time leader with 78.

Brazilian Roberto Dinamite comes in second with 75, followed by Juninho Pernambucano with 72. If the latter scores another goal from a free kick, Leo might be able to catch up to him. In addition, he broke Pelé’s record of 70 with this goal.

Additionally, the recent free-kick goal reduced the gap between him and Cristiano Ronaldo for goals scored in their career. Ronaldo has 965 goals and looks set to breach the 1000-goal mark.

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi created headlines when he announced that he would be joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine joined the MLS club in the middle of the season in 2023. Since he arrived at the club, he has been one of the best performers in the league. In 94 games for the American club, Messi has scored 84 goals.

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