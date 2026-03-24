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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report

FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report

Zinedine Zidane is set to become France manager after the FIFA World Cup 2026, replacing Didier Deschamps. The French Football Federation reportedly reached a verbal agreement, ending Deschamps’ 14-year tenure, as Zidane returns to coaching after successful spells with Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid in over 250 games. Image Credit X/@realmadrid
Zinedine Zidane managed Real Madrid in over 250 games. Image Credit X/@realmadrid

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 24, 2026 10:17:32 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report

A five-year-long dream will come to fruition for Zinedine Zidane. According to reports, Zidane will become the head coach of the French national team following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The French Football Federation (FFF) and the former Real Madrid manager have reportedly reached a verbal deal, according to an article from ESPN.

Didier Deschamps, the current France manager, is scheduled to stand down from his role after 14 years in command, and the upcoming World Cup will mark the end of his lengthy stint. As head coach, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Zinedine Zidane’s dream job with France

Zidane has been connected to the France position ever since his second stint at Real Madrid ended in 2021. He was awaiting the resignation of Deschamps, his teammate from the 1998 World Cup-winning team, according to the article from ESPN. This will take place after France’s World Cup 2026 campaign concludes.

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Zinedine Zidane: Coaching credentials

Zinedine Zidane has been one of the best coaches in the football world in recent years. The Frenchman, after being unarguably one of the best footballers of his time, has done surprisingly well to transition into the role of a manager. He took over the role of managing Real Madrid in 2016 following a stint with the younger team. In 149 games as the head coach of the Los Blancos, Zidane maintained a fantastic winning percentage of 70.47.

Following a gap of one year between 2018 and 2019, Zidane once again returned as the coach of the Spanish giants. In his second stint at the club, he oversaw 114 games, winning 69 of them.

He won the UEFA Champions League three times in a row during his first stint at the club. Zidane won a La Liga title in each of his two stints at the club. In 2016 and 2017, he won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His hunger for success was evident at Real Madrid, especially during his first stint at the club. Zidane became the only manager in Real Madrid’s history to win five trophies in a calendar year. He is also the only manager to have won the FIFA Club World Cup trophy twice in a row.

Zinedine Zidane’s coaching staff

David Bettoni, Zidane’s longtime confidant since Cannes, is at the center of his plans. While Zidane selects the XI, he is supposed to plan sessions and debate strategies.

Physiotherapist Hamidou Msaidie was a versatile assistant at Real Madrid. He had a wide range of skills, including the ability to conduct drills, communicate with medical personnel regarding injuries, and create inspirational videos.

Also Read: ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

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Tags: Didier DeschampsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026franceFrance CoachFrance Football TeamFrance Managerhome-hero-pos-13real madridZinedine Zidane

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report
FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report
FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report
FIFA World Cup 2026: Zinedine Zidane to Replace Didier Deschamps as France’s Team Manager | Report

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