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Home > Sports News > ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

East Bengal surge to 4th in ISL 2025-26 after a 7-0 thrashing of Mohammedan SC. Braces from Anwar Ali and Ezzejjari seal a historic win at the Salt Lake Stadium.

ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout. Photo: ISL Media
ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout. Photo: ISL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 23, 2026 22:42:35 IST

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ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

ISL 2025-26: The Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan witnessed a tactical masterclass and a scoring spree for the history books as East Bengal FC dismantled Mohammedan SC 7-0 in a one-sided Kolkata derby on Monday, March 23. The emphatic victory has propelled the Red and Gold Brigade to fourth place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 standings, signaling a massive shift in momentum for the club.

From the opening whistle, East Bengal looked like a side possessed. They dictated the tempo, utilized the width of the pitch, and took immediate control of the proceedings. The deadlock was broken early when defender Anwar Ali moved up for a set-piece and found the back of the net, setting a dominant tone for the evening. The pressure didn’t stop there. Youssef Ezzejjari soon doubled the lead from the penalty spot, showing nerves of steel. Before the halftime whistle could offer Mohammedan any respite, Saul Crespo made it 3-0, also converting from twelve yards out to give his side a massive cushion.

Mohammedan SC’s struggles turned into a genuine catastrophe just before the break. Defender Joseph Adjei, already on a yellow, committed a clumsy challenge that earned him a second booking. Reduced to ten men and trailing by three goals, the Black Panthers faced a vertical climb in the second half.

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After the restart, East Bengal showed no mercy. They increased the intensity and began to run riot against a demoralized and stretched defense. Youssef Ezzejjari added his second of the night via another penalty, moving his season tally to seven goals and drawing level with Jamie Maclaren in the race for the Golden Boot. Anwar Ali, enjoying a rare night of offensive clinicality, also grabbed his second goal of the match as the Mohammedan backline crumbled under the weight of the numerical disadvantage.

The scoring continued as P.V. Vishnu found the net, capitalizing on the gaping holes in the visitors’ defense. With the fans in the stands sensing a historic scoreline, Nandhakumar Sekhar provided the final flourish. In stoppage time, he unleashed a stunning strike that left the goalkeeper stranded, completing the 7-0 rout and sealing a night that will be remembered for years in the Maidan.

For Mohammedan SC, this heavy defeat exposes major defensive fragilities as they remain winless this campaign. For East Bengal, however, this victory is a turning point. With the highest goal difference in the league and a firing frontline, the Red and Gold Brigade have firmly re-entered the conversation for the ISL title.

Read More: East Bengal vs Mohammedan Highlights ISL: EBFC 7-0 MSC | Youssef Ezzejjari, Anwar Ali Bag Brace; Saul Crespo, Vishnu PV, Nadhakumar On Target

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Tags: east bengal fcEast Bengal vs Mohammedan SCisl 2025-26Kolkata DerbyMohammedan DC

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ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

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ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout
ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout
ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout
ISL 2025-26: Red and Gold Riot! East Bengal Thrash 10-Man Mohammedan SC 7-0 in Historic Derby Rout

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