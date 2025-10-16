LIVE TV
Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In High-Intensity Training Session Ahead Of Perth ODI Against Australia, Video Goes Viral

Kohli and Rohit, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, are now focusing solely on the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Shine in Nets Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 17:50:55 IST

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have wasted no time in getting back to work ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia, which starts on Sunday in Perth. Both players were seen dedicating significant time to practice during the team’s first training session in Australia.

Kohli and Rohit, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, are now focusing solely on the 50-over format. According to reports, the two former captains spent nearly 30 minutes batting in the nets. Rohit was also spotted having a long discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir following his practice session.

Earlier this year, both Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket and concluded their T20 International careers after helping India win the World Cup in Barbados. This series could be their final chance to compete in Australia in ODIs.

New Indian captain Shubman Gill has expressed confidence in the pair, praising their vast experience and leadership skills. After his net session, Kohli was seen talking to bowling coach Morne Morkel, followed by a light-hearted moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian team arrived in Australia in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday for the white-ball tour, which includes three ODIs and five T20 matches. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel, pacer Mohammed Siraj, and the rest of the support staff, including Morkel, reached Australia on Thursday after an evening flight from Delhi.

The ODI series will begin in Perth on October 19, before moving to Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25. Following the ODIs, India will play a five-match T20 International series starting on October 29.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:50 PM IST
