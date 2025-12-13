‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment after the International Cricket Council (ICC)released a promotional poster of next year’s T20 World Cup ticket sales without the country’s captain Salman Ali Agha on it. As per reports, the matter has been taken up with the ICC.

“We faced the same issues when the Asia Cup was held a few months back and that time the broadcasters had started a promotional campaign without our captain featuring in it,” the source said.

“We are facing a similar situation this time as the ICC has not projected our captain on the promotional poster for ticket sales,” he added.

The promotional poster featured only five captains — Suryakumar Yadav (India), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) and Harry Brook (England).

The T20 World Cup in slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka next year. Ahmedabad will host final, with Kolkata and Mumbai named as the venues for the semi-finals. Colombo is the alternative venue for the final and one semi-final.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and will play each other on February 15 in Colombo.

