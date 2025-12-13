LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump lionel messi Cricket kerala Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

The Pakistan Cricket Board is unhappy with the International Cricket Council after the global governing body released a promotional poster of next year's T20 World Cup ticket sales without the country's captain Salman Ali Agha on it

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 13, 2025 17:59:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment after the International Cricket Council (ICC)released a promotional poster of next year’s T20 World Cup ticket sales without the country’s captain Salman Ali Agha on it. As per reports, the matter has been taken up with the ICC. 

“We faced the same issues when the Asia Cup was held a few months back and that time the broadcasters had started a promotional campaign without our captain featuring in it,” the source said.

“We are facing a similar situation this time as the ICC has not projected our captain on the promotional poster for ticket sales,” he added.

The promotional poster featured only five captains — Suryakumar Yadav (India), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) and Harry Brook (England).

The T20 World Cup in slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka next year. Ahmedabad will host final, with Kolkata and Mumbai named as the venues for the semi-finals. Colombo is the alternative venue for the final and one semi-final. 

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A and will play each other on February 15 in Colombo. 

Also Read: IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 5:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iccPakistan Cricket BoardPCBSalman Ali Aghat20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 T20 cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

History Repeats In Kolkata Today As Lionel Messi’s Messy Visit Recalls Pele Era Drama

Who Is Satadru Dutta? Lionel Messi’s Kolkata GOAT Tour Event Organiser Arrested

Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

LATEST NEWS

‘Peace Is Not Far Away’: Turkish President Erdogan Makes Big Claim After Meeting Putin, Hopes To Discuss Ukraine-Russia Peace Plan With Trump

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

How BJP Made History In Kerala: NDA’s Historic Win In Kerala Local Body Polls

Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: When and Where To Watch In India, Peak Time, Best Viewing Hours And Livestream Details

New MMS Leaked After 19 Minute Viral Video: Know How These Videos Are Leaked Online

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

Chola Fame Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at 30; Film Industry in Shock

‘Watershed Moment for Kerala’: PM Modi Thanks BJP Workers After Thiruvananthapuram Civic Poll Result

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar- Ranveer Singh Film to Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark, Becomes 5th Highest Grosser of 2025

Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster
‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster
‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster
‘We Faced the Same Issue When…’: PCB Raises Concerns After ICC Omits Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Poster

QUICK LINKS