LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > Sports > When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

India will take on England in the 4th Test of the ongoing series at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting Wednesday, July 23. With England leading 2-1, Shubman Gill’s men need a win to keep the series alive. Here’s everything you need to know — match time, injuries, and where to watch it live.

When and Where to Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside (Image Credit - X)
When and Where to Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 06:53:49 IST

India are heading into the 4th Test against England, and this one’s a must-win. Shubman Gill’s team will take the field at Old Trafford in Manchester starting Wednesday, July 23. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST, and toss will happen at 3:00 PM sharp.

England Leading 2-1 Heading Into 4th Test

The India vs England 4th Test is crucial because England are already ahead in the series 2-1. India didn’t start well, losing the first match at Headingley by five wickets. That wasn’t unexpected, but still hurtful. Then came a thumping comeback — a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

That win was actually India’s first at Edgbaston in almost four decades. So yeah, it was big. But then again, just when things were going good, India lost a tight one at Lord’s. That match could’ve gone either way, but England took it by 22 runs. Series lead gone.

Gill and Pant Keep India’s Hopes Alive

Shubman Gill has been absolutely brilliant with the bat so far. He’s scored 607 runs already in just three Tests. That’s six innings. His average? A massive 101.17. He’s not just scoring — he’s owning the crease and playing like a seasoned veteran, which is a big deal in English conditions.

Rishabh Pant’s been smashing it too. He’s second in the runs list with 425, averaging over 70. His aggressive batting style works in this kind of series. Sometimes reckless, but it works. If these two keep going, India can still level things up in this Test.

Injuries Create Trouble for India

Right before the India vs England 4th Test, Team India have been hit by a few injuries. Not what you want before a big match like this. Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are all out. That’s two pacers and an all-rounder down just before the game.

It puts the bowling combination under pressure, for sure. With the series on the line, the rest of the squad needs to step up. Bench strength might decide this one — and India will have to trust some less-experienced faces now.

Where to Watch the 4th Test Live

The fourth Test is happening at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. It kicks off at 3:30 PM IST on July 23. Toss is set for 3:00 PM IST. Make sure you’re tuned in on time — this one could be the turning point of the series.

You can watch the India vs England 4th Test live on the Sony Sports Network on TV. If you’re streaming, head over to the JioHotstar app or website. Pretty straightforward — no subscriptions, no cricket missed.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Slams England’s Lord’s Test Tactics ‘To Come 90 Seconds Late’ Shows Lack Of Sportsmanship

Tags: england tourManchester Testshubman gillteam india

RELATED News

UFC 320: What’s Next For Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili?
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions
Father vs Son: Mohammad Nabi’s Son Abdullah Hits Him For Six on First Ball in T20 Match, Video Inside
World University Games: Vaishnavi Adkar Becomes 2nd Indian Tennis Player To Win Bronze Medal

More News

SC Raps Women For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony
Iran Refuses To Quit Uranium Enrichment Despite Devastating Airstrikes: What’s Next In Nuclear Talks?
Did Donald Trump Seal The ‘Largest’ Trade Deals Ever With Japan And Philippines? What You Need To Know
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Sagittarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside
When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside
When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside
When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?