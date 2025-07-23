When and Where To Watch India vs England 4th Test Live: IND vs ENG Manchester Test Streaming Details Inside

India are heading into the 4th Test against England, and this one’s a must-win. Shubman Gill’s team will take the field at Old Trafford in Manchester starting Wednesday, July 23. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST, and toss will happen at 3:00 PM sharp.

England Leading 2-1 Heading Into 4th Test

The India vs England 4th Test is crucial because England are already ahead in the series 2-1. India didn’t start well, losing the first match at Headingley by five wickets. That wasn’t unexpected, but still hurtful. Then came a thumping comeback — a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

That win was actually India’s first at Edgbaston in almost four decades. So yeah, it was big. But then again, just when things were going good, India lost a tight one at Lord’s. That match could’ve gone either way, but England took it by 22 runs. Series lead gone.

Gill and Pant Keep India’s Hopes Alive

Shubman Gill has been absolutely brilliant with the bat so far. He’s scored 607 runs already in just three Tests. That’s six innings. His average? A massive 101.17. He’s not just scoring — he’s owning the crease and playing like a seasoned veteran, which is a big deal in English conditions.

Rishabh Pant’s been smashing it too. He’s second in the runs list with 425, averaging over 70. His aggressive batting style works in this kind of series. Sometimes reckless, but it works. If these two keep going, India can still level things up in this Test.

Injuries Create Trouble for India

Right before the India vs England 4th Test, Team India have been hit by a few injuries. Not what you want before a big match like this. Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are all out. That’s two pacers and an all-rounder down just before the game.

It puts the bowling combination under pressure, for sure. With the series on the line, the rest of the squad needs to step up. Bench strength might decide this one — and India will have to trust some less-experienced faces now.

Where to Watch the 4th Test Live

The fourth Test is happening at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. It kicks off at 3:30 PM IST on July 23. Toss is set for 3:00 PM IST. Make sure you’re tuned in on time — this one could be the turning point of the series.

You can watch the India vs England 4th Test live on the Sony Sports Network on TV. If you’re streaming, head over to the JioHotstar app or website. Pretty straightforward — no subscriptions, no cricket missed.

