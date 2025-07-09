LIVE TV
When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Season 12 Start Date, Timings, And Live Streaming Details

When And Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Season 12 Start Date, Timings, And Live Streaming Details

The Pro Kabaddi League is back with Season 12 starting August 29. Defending champs Haryana Steelers will aim to hold their title as fans gear up for thrilling matches, big-money signings, and live action on Star Sports and JioHotstar every evening from 8 PM.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 to Begin on August 29 with Record-Breaking Expectations (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 17:42:21 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced on Wednesday that Season 12 of the competition will commence on Friday, August 29.

Haryana Steelers Set to Defend Title in PKL 2025

Season 12 will see reigning champions Haryana Steelers return to defend their maiden title, following their spectacular victory in Season 11. The competitive balance of the league continues to showcase the unpredictability that has made PKL one of India’s most exciting sporting spectacles.

With all twelve franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment.

The venues and other details for Season 12 will be announced soon.

Anupam Goswami Highlights Competitive Edge of PKL Season 12

Commenting on the commencement of season 12, Anupam Goswami, Business Head – Mashal & League Commissioner – Pro Kabaddi, stated as quoted by PKL press release,We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the INR 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action.”

PKL 2025 Auction Breaks Records with ₹1 Crore Signings

The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding Rs. 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.

PKL’s Continued Rise Backed by AKFI, Mashal Sports, and JioStar

Under the aegis and sanction from the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have built PKL into one of India’s most successful sports leagues. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes on the national and global stage.

PKL 2025: Match Schedule, Venues, and Where to Watch

  • Start Date: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin on Friday, August 29, 2025.
  • Match Timings:
    • First match: 8:00 PM IST
    • Second match: 9:00 PM IST
    • (Official confirmation on timings is still awaited)
  • Venues:
    • The official list of venues for PKL 2025 will be announced in the coming days.
  • Live Telecast in India:
    • All matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
  • Live Streaming in India:
    • Matches can be streamed live via the JioHotstar app and website.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jofra Archer Back In England Playing XI For Lord’s Test

Tags: Haryana SteelersPKL 2025Pro Kabaddi League 2025

