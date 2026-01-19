When Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

The Indian cricket team and the New Zealand team are going to compete in a thrilling five match T20 International series, and the first T20I will take place on January 21, 2026. This match is right after a three match ODI series in which India lost, and it is also the start of the shorter format part of New Zealand’s tour of India. The T20 series is a major affair for the Indian team as they not only compete against the other team but also prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in a very short period.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XI

Team India has already started moving to Nagpur prior to the first T20I, and among the players are wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson and big hitting Rinku Singh who have come to the city earlier than the rest of the squad to undergo training and get acclimatized to the VCA Stadium’s conditions. The Indian unit under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav has been practicing at the venue as they are going to be very meticulous and think through their strategies and combinations which might be the winning factor in the five match series.

Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Venue, Time

Nagpur Stadium, commonly referred to as VCA International Stadium, Jamtha, is all set for a thrilling evening encounter on January 21, 2023, with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST. The tickets are out for sale and the local cricket lovers will surely fill the stadium to support the home team as they try to recover from the ODI defeat. The series’ last T20 matches will occur in Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram on the mentioned dates, stunning India with a variety of locations.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

The T20 series is of great significance for the selectors and the management team as they examine each and every player in terms of their form, fitness, and the position they hold in the squad for the global tournament later this year. A large number of players will be given the opportunity to demonstrate their value for the regular T20 World Cup spots, especially those who are not already guaranteed places. With a highly competitive atmosphere and taking into account international accolades, both teams are likely to field their best players and intense rivalries will be created through the series.

Also Read: 5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India