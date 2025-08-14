Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life

I have it decoded for all of you!

Saaniya Chandok: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, has been trending today. And the Tendulkar family is not trending for any sports accolades today, but for a new chapter in Arjun’s life. Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has recently gotten into headlines for getting engaged, which has eventually sparked fans’ interest in who his fiancée is.

The lady in spotlight is Saaniya Chandok. No, you guys might not know her, as she has not been widely seen or known as a famous public figure. She has been a low-key female figure existing in Arjun’s life.

Saaniya comes from a very prominent family from Mumbai. This Mumbai-based family is known and has been in the hospitality and food sector for a while now. Let me tell you, she is the granddaughter of renowned entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, a respected figure in India’s business world.

Saaniya Chandok’s Family Background

Saaniya Chandok’s family, the Ghai family, owns the luxurious InterContinental hotel in Mumbai. These luxurious hotels have changed and uplifted the industry standard for Mumbai. Also popular for dessert brand Brooklyn Creamery, this is known for its innovative and health-conscious offerings.

This union brings together two influential legacies—cricket and business together.

On a professional note, Arjun is constantly working on building his own cricketing career, and on a personal note, this engagement marks a significant milestone for him, giving him space to grow.

This new couple is already in headlines and is grabbing public and fans’ attention for the shared potential and blend of legacies they have.

Congratulations on the 💍 Arjun Tendulkar. I wish the lady luck changes your career trajectory from here on. pic.twitter.com/kneT536CQ8 — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) August 13, 2025

Even after having a rich, high-profile family background, Saniya Chandok is a very low-key, less public appearance, and in-her-own-space person. She has not been publicly involved, or we just don’t know about her holding any public-facing venture for her family business. She also has very low social media availability, as per our latest research. All the details about her personal life are very personal. In this era of everyone being a social butterfly, the Tendulkar family has got their knots hitched to a very low-key person. All details about her personal and professional life remain behind the curtains as of now. However, according to a report, an Instagram post suggests that she is a veterinary technician, having completed the ABC programme from WVS.

Future daughter in Law of Sachin Tendulkar ( they got engaged recently) #ArjunTendulkar #SaaniyaChandhok pic.twitter.com/uOzBiWRK5h — Cover Drive (@day6596) August 13, 2025

Saaniya Chandok And Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement

Arjun Tendulkar, the rising cricketer following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, is officially engaged—and yes, we’re all curious! But here’s the twist: the engagement wasn’t a grand Bollywood-style affair. Instead, sources close to the families reveal that Arjun and Saaniya Chandok chose to keep things intimate and personal. The ceremony was a private celebration, shared only with close friends and family. In a world where most big moments go viral, this quiet celebration speaks volumes about the couple’s preference for privacy. And now, everyone’s eager to know more about the woman who stole Arjun’s heart!

🚨 Arjun Tendulkar has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok. pic.twitter.com/Umq7JDzhnf — Indian Cricket & Venues (@INDCricketGuide) August 13, 2025

Arjun Tendulkar’s Career Trajectory

The cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, has always been in the spotlight—majorly due to his father’s title and, when grown up, due to his steps in cricket.

Arjun represents Goa in domestic cricket. He started his career in Mumbai and moved to Goa for better opportunities. The 25-year-old junior Tendulkar has played 17 first-class games in his career, scoring 532 runs and picking up 37 wickets at an average of 33.51.

He also has his part in the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL. The last he played professionally was a match in December 2024 against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress