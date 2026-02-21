LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Sophie Shine? Professional Career, Age, Background, And Marriage To Shikhar Dhawan

Who is Sophie Shine? Explore the full profile of Shikhar Dhawan’s wife, including her age, Irish background, and career as a VP at Northern Trust. Plus, get the details on their 2026 wedding in Delhi and how the couple first met.

Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine. Photo: Instagram- Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan ties the knot with Sophie Shine. Photo: Instagram- Sophie Shine

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 21, 2026 23:40:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has officially embarked on a new chapter of his life. On Saturday, February 21, 2026, “Gabbar” tied the knot with his long-time partner, Sophie Shine, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi-NCR. While Dhawan has been a household name for over a decade, fans are now eager to know more about the woman who has captured his heart.

Education and Professional Career

Sophie Shine is far from the typical celebrity spouse archetype. Originally from Ireland, the 35-year-old is a high-achieving corporate professional who has spent years building a formidable career in the financial and technology sectors.

  • Academic Excellence: Sophie’s roots are deeply Irish. She attended Castletroy College before pursuing higher education at the Limerick Institute of Technology, where she earned a degree in Marketing and Management.

  • Corporate Powerhouse: Before her marriage, Sophie established herself in the UAE, residing in Abu Dhabi. She currently serves as the Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation, specializing in product consultancy and strategic growth.

  • Philanthropic Leadership: Her partnership with Dhawan extends beyond their personal lives. Sophie has taken an active role in the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, leading the philanthropic arm of Da One Sports to drive social impact in India.

The Love Story

The couple’s love story is a modern-day romance that blossomed under the sun of the Middle East. Reportedly, they first met at a restaurant in Dubai a few years ago. What began as a friendship gradually evolved into a deep commitment.

Their relationship first caught the public’s eye during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where Sophie was spotted cheering for Dhawan from the stands. By May 2025, the couple went public on Instagram, and on January 12, 2026, they announced their engagement, setting the stage for their February nuptials.

The New Mrs. Dhawan

At their wedding, the couple chose a serene all-white theme. Sophie looked radiant in a white lehenga adorned with intricate red and peach floral embroidery, while Shikhar complemented her in a white embroidered sherwani.

After a challenging few years following his 2023 divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee, fans are delighted to see the 40-year-old cricketer find happiness again. With Sophie’s blend of Irish charm, corporate intellect, and compassionate heart, the Dhawans look ready to take on this new innings with grace.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 11:40 PM IST
