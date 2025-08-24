LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!

Why John Cena Is Hanging Up His Boots? Triple H Reveals The Reason!

In an effort to repay the supporters that supported him throughout his career, Cena framed the tour as a voyage of gratitude.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 24, 2025 19:18:14 IST

In 2025 at the Netflix premiere of Monday Night RAW, John Cena officially announced the start to his retirement tour, having first teased retirement at the 2024 Money in the Bank match in Canada when he announced that he would willingly retire at the end of. Cena has hit an impressive streak in his farewell calendar year, beating the men at Elimination Chamber, launching his first villainous era in 20 some odd years and retaking the WWE Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, becoming the first man with an undisputed 17th world title.

Triple H reveals the reason

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explains that the reason behind Cena putting his career on hold is not forced by some injury but is a very personal decision. Cena felt that he at least wanted to end his in ring career on his own terms, not as someone who had overstayed his welcome but as someone who knew it was time.

To further humanize this decision, there has been a report where Triple H has commended the intent of Cena with his farewell tour, it is not just a goodbye, but Cena wants to give back to the fans and communities which he has been supported by, since the very beginning. It is a tour of thanks, a loving farewell to his life and times and an audacious declaration of continuing to realise a high level of performance whilst retiring with dignity.

John Cena’s strong reason

There is yet another strong reason, in the fact that Cena has gone on record stating that when he lost his edge, he would know when to step away; this has been exemplified through his work ethics. “When I am a step behind I am out the door, So people do not feel robbed when they purchase a ticket.” This feeling emphasizes his lack of compromise towards the completion of performance and respect to his audience.

Also Read: WWE Vault’s Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

Also Read: WWE Vault's Chris Jericho Flashbacks Fuel Return Speculation! Watch Video

