Why Mohammed Shami, His Brother Have Been Summoned By SIR In Kolkata? Fresh Notice Issued After Star Bowler Missed Last Hearing

India pacer Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been summoned by the Election Commission, according to a India Today report. They have to appear for a hearing as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process that began on December 16 last year. the notices were issued on Monday.

The two have been directed to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). The right-arm pacer has been enrolled as a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency.

The names of Shami and his brother surfaced on the hearing list owing to complications in their enumeration forms, according to the Election Commission sources.

Shami’s hearing has been scheduled to take place between January 9 and 11.

“Although the exercise is described as time-bound, there are no clearly defined, transparent, or uniformly applicable timelines. Different States are following different criteria, and timelines are being altered arbitrarily, reflecting a glaring lack of clarity, preparedness, and procedural understanding,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier written in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Included In Mumbai’s Squad; Will He Play The Next Fixture In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check All Details