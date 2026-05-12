Will Cristiano Ronaldo Win His First Saudi Pro League Title Tonight? Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Result Scenarios Explained

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) season is set for a crucial run-in as Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal go head-to-head in the league on Tuesday (May 12). Playing in Al-Nassr’s home ground, the title race will take a decisive turn with five points separating both sides. So, what happens after the outcome of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal contest in the SPL, as Cristiano Ronaldo could seal his maiden silverware in Saudi Arabia?

What is the current standing?

Al-Nassr are currently leading the way with 82 points from 32 matches, while rivals Al-Hilal are on 77 points from 31 matches. While Karim Benzema’s side has a game in hand, they will feel the pressure as a defeat could hand over the title to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo’s side currently enjoys a five-point lead at the top of the table.

What Happens If Al Nassr beat Al Hilal in Saudi Pro League Title Race?

If Al Nassr win, they would extend their lead over Al Hilal in the standings to eight points and move significantly closer to securing their first Saudi Pro League title of the Ronaldo era. The pressure would shift onto the chasing teams, with Al Nassr needing two more points from their remaining fixture.

What Happens If Al Hilal Beat Al Nassr Tonight?

If Al Hilal defeat Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League title race would swing dramatically back in Al Hilal’s favour and reopen the championship battle.

A win for Al Hilal would cut the gap to Al Nassr to two points in the standings and revive their title defence hopes. The win could give Al Hilal crucial momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. A win on Tuesday will potentially hand Al Hilal the head-to-head advantage, which could become decisive if teams finish level on points.

What Happens If Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Ends in a Draw?

If Al Nassr and Al Hilal play out a draw, the Saudi Pro League title race would remain finely balanced, with both teams still having work to do in the remaining fixtures. Al Nassr will keep their advantage in the standings but will miss the chance to take a decisive step towards the title.