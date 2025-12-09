LIVE TV
Will IPL 2026 Mark MS Dhoni's Final Season With CSK?

MS Dhoni will return for IPL 2026, confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath. Likely playing as wicketkeeper, not ‘Impact Player,’ Dhoni’s presence is crucial for team morale and strategy. IPL 2026 could be his final season with CSK.

IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni's final season with CSK.(Photo: X)
IPL 2026 could be MS Dhoni's final season with CSK.(Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 9, 2025 10:04:26 IST

Will IPL 2026 Mark MS Dhoni’s Final Season With CSK?

Chennai Super Kings fans have something to cheer about after franchise CEO Kasi Viswanath confirmed the return of MS Dhoni for IPL 2026. Now the question remains whether this could be the legendary captain’s last season with the five-time champions?

Dhoni Confirms Availability for IPL 2026

44-year-old Dhoni has conveyed his availability for the forthcoming IPL personally to the CSK management. Kasi Viswanathan, who has been with the franchise ever since its inception in 2008, confirmed to Cricbuzz that Dhoni “will be available for next season.” This puts an end to months of speculations on the veteran’s future as far as the Chepauk pitch is concerned.

Role Speculation: Impact Player or Wicketkeeper?

While there were murmurs about Dhoni likely featuring as an ‘Impact Player’, former CSK batter S. Badrinath thinks otherwise.

“MS Dhoni definitely won’t play as an impact player. If he plays, he will feature as a keeper,” Badrinath told Star Sports. “His presence on the field is crucial for CSK’s morale and strategy. It will not happen that Dhoni is off the field and leaves someone like Sanju Samson to keep wickets.”

Even though Dhoni might not play all the matches, his role as a wicketkeeper and mentor is expected to be central to CSK’s scheme of things.

Dhoni’s Legacy with Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni has been associated with CSK for practically the whole duration of the IPL. Not counting his ban in the 2016-2017 period, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles in the years 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. If he takes part in 2026, it would be his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the IPL.

Dhoni has scored 4,865 runs across 248 matches for CSK, anchoring the side with his signature calmness under pressure. His influence goes well beyond the stats into shaping CSK’s identity as one of the most disciplined and loyal franchises in Indian cricket.

CSK Eyes a Strong Comeback in 2026

After CSK finished at the bottom of the table in a disappointing 2025 campaign, Dhoni’s leadership is expected to play a major factor in rebuilding the team. He did take over as captain in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad last season but had little success in restoring consistency to the side.

Insiders close to the franchise say Dhoni wants to see CSK through to a strong finish and could well consider IPL 2026 as a fitting swansong season. His experience and cool captaincy will be crucial as CSK weighs its options ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.

Captaincy Clarified: Ruturaj Gaikwad to Continue

Amid rumors of Sanju Samson taking over as captain, CSK has confirmed that Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the team. The franchise recently traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson, who has previously led RR since 2021.

It is to this effect that the India legend Anil Kumble has even suggested Samson as a potential captain after Dhoni’s retirement. However, for now, Gaikwad remains CSK’s skipper, with Dhoni likely returning in his familiar role as mentor and wicketkeeper.

Will IPL 2026 Be Dhoni’s Last?

Though Dhoni is yet to confirm his retirement from the IPL, all indications are that IPL 2026 will be a significant chapter in his illustrious career. Whether this is going to be the end of his CSK journey also is a thing keenly awaited by fans and cricket buffs. One thing is certain-the Chepauk faithful will cherish every moment of Dhoni’s final season if it turns out to be his farewell.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 10:04 AM IST
