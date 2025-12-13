LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump Kolkata news asim munir GOAT Messi air pollution control Gratuity district panchayat results donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

India and South Africa lock horns with each other in the third T20I in Dharamsala. Here's a look at the weather condition and how the pitch is going to play in the third encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma and Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Suryakumar Yadav, Jitesh Sharma and Abhishek Sharma. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 13, 2025 16:35:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

India and South Africa will be up against each other in the third T20I in Dharamsala. The five-match T20I series is levelled at 1-1. The Men in Blue thumped South Africa by 101 runs in the first encounter in Cuttack but the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the next fixture after beating the hosts in Chandigarh. 

The action has now shifted to Dharamsala for the third match. Here’s a look at the weather updates and pitch report. 

Will It Rain In Dharamsala During the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

There is no chance of rain during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 13°C, while the minimum temperature would be 10°C. The weather in Dharamshala has turned cloudy since Saturday morning, increasing the chill in the air. Light snowfall is expected on the visible Dhauladhar mountain range. Snowfall is also predicted on the higher peaks of Himachal Pradesh tonight and on match day.

How Will The Pitch Play In Dharamsala During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The track in Dharamsala has been helpful for bowlers while the change in temperature might help the seamers. Overall, a good batting surface can be expected for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I. 

Also Read: Good News For Virat Kohli And RCB Fans; M Chinnaswamy To Host Matches In IPL 2026

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dharamsalagautam gambhirIND vs SAIndia vs South Africa

RELATED News

Who Is Satadru Dutta? Lionel Messi’s Kolkata GOAT Tour Event Organiser Arrested

Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake Stadium Event Organiser Satadru Dutta Arrested, More Details Awaited

Good News For Virat Kohli And RCB Fans; M Chinnaswamy To Host Matches In IPL 2026

Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Argentina Star Arrives In Gulfstream V Private Jet, Know Cost, Features, And Why It’s Among World’s Most Luxurious Aircraft

Chaos At Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium: Will Fans Get a Refund As Lionel Messi Leaves Early

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan On High Alert: Karachi Faces Alarming Surge In Influenza Cases As H3N2 Strain Spreads, All You Need To Know

Chola Fame Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at 30; Film Industry in Shock

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

‘Watershed Moment for Kerala’: PM Modi Thanks BJP Workers After Thiruvananthapuram Civic Poll Result

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar- Ranveer Singh Film to Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark, Becomes 5th Highest Grosser of 2025

OnePlus 15 R To Be Launched On December 17: Check Processor, Cameras, Battery, Design, Colours And More

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Alleges Zomato Delivery Executive Carried Out Theft At His Bengaluru Home, Shares CCTV Footage

Chaos At Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium: Will Fans Get a Refund As Lionel Messi Leaves Early

SpaceX IPO 2026 Explained: How Indians Can Apply and Invest In Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Listing

‘He Didn’t Stop’: Chandigarh School Girl Molested by Uber Bike Rider, Class 11 Student Records Assault Despite Threats

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details
Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details
Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details
Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

QUICK LINKS