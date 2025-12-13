Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Check Weather Report, Pitch Report And Other Details

India and South Africa will be up against each other in the third T20I in Dharamsala. The five-match T20I series is levelled at 1-1. The Men in Blue thumped South Africa by 101 runs in the first encounter in Cuttack but the Proteas made a roaring comeback in the next fixture after beating the hosts in Chandigarh.

The action has now shifted to Dharamsala for the third match. Here’s a look at the weather updates and pitch report.

Will It Rain In Dharamsala During the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

There is no chance of rain during the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I. The maximum temperature is predicted to be 13°C, while the minimum temperature would be 10°C. The weather in Dharamshala has turned cloudy since Saturday morning, increasing the chill in the air. Light snowfall is expected on the visible Dhauladhar mountain range. Snowfall is also predicted on the higher peaks of Himachal Pradesh tonight and on match day.

How Will The Pitch Play In Dharamsala During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The track in Dharamsala has been helpful for bowlers while the change in temperature might help the seamers. Overall, a good batting surface can be expected for the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I.

