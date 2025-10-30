Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground? Check Weather Report

Melbourne is once more at the focal point of the cricket world as India and Australia are about to play their second T20I match of the series in 2025. The first one in Canberra was already affected by the weather, and now it seems like the rain gods would once again interfere in this electrifying match at the MCG.

Will Rain Ruin India vs Australia 2nd T20I At Melbourne Cricket Ground?

According to the Australian weather bureau, Melbourne will have a day full of showers and even thunderstorms, so that is why the question of playing the game or just how many overs it could be played, is hanging in the air. MCG pitch is usually very good for fast bowlers, since they can get the most out of the bounce and pace during the early hours of the match. But if the overcast conditions are there then swing will be a factor. It’s possible that the batters won’t be able to show their full potential until the wicket settles down. For India, the captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will rely on his good luck through, is supported by Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh who are key to providing strength to the middle order. At the same time, Marsh’s team, Australia, aiming to comeback with a better bowling performance, is still trying to figure out how to handle the flighty start they’ve had.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Weather Report

Creativity of fans is that the game will not be interrupted, as both teams are in a sort of battle of preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In case of a match cancellation, both practicing and losing streaks will be affected. Nonetheless, the managers of the grounds are optimistic about the match taking place, albeit with a very brief postponement. The MCG drainage system is claimed to be the world’s best, hence, their optimism.

