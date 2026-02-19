Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

The women’s singles figure skating competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be completed on Thursday in Milan. Eventually, the standings will be determined after Thursday’s free skate. The scores from the short programme and free skating will be combined to decide the medals.

Winter Olympics women’s single free skating event schedule and format

The Olympic women’s singles event is held in two segments:

Short programme: February 17

Free skating (medal round): February 19

The higher scoring value is carried by the free skate which has a longer routine.

Winter Olympics women’s single free skating leaders after short programme

In 2026, women’s free skating captures hearts but veils the broader issue: does the glam distract from the athleticism? When will we stop valuing style over substance and give these athletes the recognition they deserve beyond glitter and grace? — Tio Rapha (@oraphael89) February 19, 2026

Following the short programme earlier this week, the competition remains tightly contested:

1st: Ami Nakai (Japan)

2nd: Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)

3rd: Alysa Liu (USA)

Yesterday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto once again delivered a stunning short program to Time to Say Goodbye. Skating with power, precision and emotion, her performance brought new dimension to the iconic song. — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) February 18, 2026

The Olympic figure skating allows the athletes to take a shot at more complex jumps and combinations. Skaters receive a 1.1x base value bonus for jumps executed in the second half of the program, encouraging risk-heavy layouts that can boost Technical Element Scores and dramatically impact final standings.

2026 Winter Olympics women’s single free skating contenders to watch

Kaori Sakamoto – the experienced Japanese skater known for consistency under pressure

Ami Nakai – the current leader after the short programme

Alysa Liu – the leading American contender for the podium

Here is the full list of skaters competing

Ami Nakai

Kaori Sakamoto

Alysa Liu

Mona Chiba

Adeliia Petrosian

Anastasiia Gubanova

Loena Hendrickx

Isabeau Levito

Haein Lee

Niina Petrokina

Nina Pinzarrone

Sofia Samodelkina

Amber Glenn

Jia Shin

Iida Karhunen

Julia Sauter

Olga Mikutina

Lara Naki Gutmann

Ekaterina Kurakova

Ruiyang Zhang

Kimmy Repond

Mariia Seniuk

Livia Kaiser

Lorine Schild

Also Read: ‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

