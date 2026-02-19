LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

The women’s singles free skating final at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan will decide Olympic gold in one of the closest competitions in recent history.

Only 2.12 points separate Ami Nakai, Kaori Sakamoto, and Alysa Liu after the short program, making the women’s singles free skate one of the closest Olympic figure skating finals in decades. (photo Credits: X)
Only 2.12 points separate Ami Nakai, Kaori Sakamoto, and Alysa Liu after the short program, making the women’s singles free skate one of the closest Olympic figure skating finals in decades. (photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 19, 2026 17:36:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

The women’s singles figure skating competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics will be completed on Thursday in Milan. Eventually, the standings will be determined after Thursday’s free skate. The scores from the short programme and free skating will be combined to decide the medals. 

Winter Olympics women’s single free skating event schedule and format

The Olympic women’s singles event is held in two segments:

Short programme: February 17
Free skating (medal round): February 19

You Might Be Interested In

The higher scoring value is carried by the free skate which has a longer routine.

Winter Olympics women’s single free skating leaders after short programme

Following the short programme earlier this week, the competition remains tightly contested:

1st: Ami Nakai (Japan)
2nd: Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)
3rd: Alysa Liu (USA)

The Olympic figure skating allows the athletes to take a shot at more complex jumps and combinations. Skaters receive a 1.1x base value bonus for jumps executed in the second half of the program, encouraging risk-heavy layouts that can boost Technical Element Scores and dramatically impact final standings.

2026 Winter Olympics women’s single free skating contenders to watch

Kaori Sakamoto – the experienced Japanese skater known for consistency under pressure
Ami Nakai – the current leader after the short programme
Alysa Liu – the leading American contender for the podium

Here is the full list of skaters competing

Ami Nakai
Kaori Sakamoto
Alysa Liu
Mona Chiba
Adeliia Petrosian
Anastasiia Gubanova
Loena Hendrickx
Isabeau Levito
Haein Lee
Niina Petrokina
Nina Pinzarrone
Sofia Samodelkina
Amber Glenn
Jia Shin
Iida Karhunen
Julia Sauter
Olga Mikutina
Lara Naki Gutmann
Ekaterina Kurakova
Ruiyang Zhang
Kimmy Repond
Mariia Seniuk
Livia Kaiser
Lorine Schild

Also Read: ‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alysa LiuAmi NakaiKaori SakamotoWinter Olympics

RELATED News

Cricket Umpire Dies After a Bee Swarm Attack During Local Match in Unnao

T20 World Cup 2026: After Three Ducks, Mohammad Amir Tells Abhishek Sharma ‘Har Ball Lapete Mein Nahi Lete’, Labels Him a ‘Slogger’

Harmanpreet Kaur Creates History, Surpasses New Zealand Legend to Become Most-Capped Player in Women’s International Cricket

T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Super 8 Fixtures, Venues, Groups, Format- All You Need To Know

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

LATEST NEWS

Who is Sunny Rajput? YouTuber Leaves Internet Stunned After Revealing Both Wives Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Kingfisher’s ‘Ooh La La La Le O’ Jingle Gets Sound Mark Protection in India: Did You Know Vijay Mallya Once Revealed The Origin Story Behind Brand’s Iconic Tune?

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

NPCIL Admit Card 2026 Released At Official Website, Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

AFG vs CAN Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

5 Real Estate Titans Transforming Dubai’s Skyline

Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed ‘Phulka’ Packets; Questions If ‘Plastic Is Microwave-Safe’ – Here’s What IRCTC Said | Watch

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details
Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details
Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details
Winter Olympics 2026: Women’s Singles Free Skate — Full Skater List, Schedule, Format And Key Details

QUICK LINKS