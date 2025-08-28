Meet the World’s Richest Footballer With Rs 167000 Crore Net Worth, Leaves Ronaldo & Messi Behind

When it comes to football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the names that pop up in our minds. Both are the King of Football with full of fame, wealth, and records. But did you know there’s another footballer who has beaten both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with a big margin in terms of net worth? Yes, you heard that right, this footballer has a staggering net worth of Rs 1,67,000 crore and now holds the World’s Richest Footballer title. Let’s take a dive and know more about this surprising footballer, from fame to winning matches, and the full list of the richest footballers around the globe.



Who is World’s Richest Footballer

This footballer is not just known for his skills in the field but also for his connection to the royal family. He is a member of the Brunei royal family and now a professional footballer who plays for Ratchaburi in the Thai League 1. This US-based footballer is Faiq Bolkiah, who topped the list of the world’s richest footballers.









Faiq Bolkiah’s Connection to Wealthiest Royal Family

Faiq Bolkiah is the wealthiest son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah, and not only this, he is a nephew of the current Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Faiq completed his studies at Bradfield College in Great Britain. His immense wealth not only comes from football but also from being a member of one of the richest royal families in the world.



Faiq Bolkiah Total Net Worth



Faiq Bolkiah topped the list of the world’s richest footballers with an estimated net worth of approximately US $20 billion according to The Sunday Times Rich List. He even left Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, despite their record-breaking salaries.



Who Comes Second on World’s Richest Footballers?



Flamini, remembered for his relentless performances under Arsène Wenger at Arsenal, comes second on the list. He has an estimated salary of £20 billion, which not only comes from his football career but also from his biochemical company.