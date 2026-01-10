WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

Both the Delhi Capitals and Giants will be playing their second game on Sunday. Both the teams are starting fresh with new captains from last year. Both teams are filled with Indian stars Renuka on the Gujarat side on other hand Jemimah Rodrigues leading the chart for Capitals. Both teams will be looking for 2 crucial points . Giants are looking fresh with new retentions specially the overseas department.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Delhi capitals vs Gujarat giants Match WPL 2026 is on 11th January 2026

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝑫𝑪 🥹 For the first time in our history, every DC player will now wear their legacy no. on their match cap!💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/zICzEPmI20 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 10, 2026





Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match?

The match of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

THE WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelee Lee, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani

Gujarat Giants Squad

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shivani Singh, Ayushi Soni

