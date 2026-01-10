LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan business news bangladesh Iran news ayodhya breaking-news iran bcci donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

The match of  Delhi Capitals   vs  Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on 11 january

WPL 2026 CREDITS-CANVA MODIFIED
WPL 2026 CREDITS-CANVA MODIFIED

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 10, 2026 18:54:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

Both the Delhi Capitals and Giants will be playing their second game on Sunday. Both the teams are starting fresh with new captains from last year. Both teams are filled with Indian stars Renuka on the Gujarat side on other hand Jemimah Rodrigues leading the chart for Capitals. Both teams will be looking for 2 crucial points . Giants are looking fresh with new retentions specially the overseas department.

You Might Be Interested In

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match?

Delhi capitals  vs  Gujarat giants Match WPL 2026 is on 11th January 2026 


Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match?

The match of  Delhi Capitals   vs  Gujarat 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

What time is the WPL 2026  Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm

Toss at 7:00 pm

From where to buy WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals  vs Gujarat Giants Match tickets?

Delhi Capitals vs  Gujarat Giants Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match live?

 THE WPL 2026  Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelee Lee, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani

Gujarat Giants Squad

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shivani Singh, Ayushi Soni

Also read : Rishabh Pant walks off in Pain Before New Zealand ODI, Injury Scare Hits India Ahead Of Crucial NZ ODIs

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 6:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Who Is Anushka Sharma? 22-Year-Old Gujarat Giants Rising Star Scores 44 On WPL Debut Vs UP Warriorz

Yuvraj Singh Turns Mentor Again, Trains Sanju Samson – Indian Stars Who Learned Batting From Yuvi

Sanju Samson receiving batting tips from Yuvraj Singh – a list of cricketers who are Students of Yuvraj

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’

India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch IND vs NZ Match On TV And Online With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Leading The Lin

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Pay a Heavy Price’: North Korea Claims South Korean Spy Drone Breached Airspace, Seoul Rejects Charge — What’s Really Going On?

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

‘No Sharing, No Transfer’: Why Trump Can’t ‘Accept’ Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize- Here’s What the Committee Says

Hollywood Actor–Producer Prashant Rai Dedicates His New Song ‘Twin Soul’ to His Twin Soul, Disha Patani

Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Biggest Listing? Expected Price, Date, Stake Size, Valuation & Key Details

Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Punjab with Launch of Three New ‘AGL Universe’ Showrooms

‘Beaten And Poisoned’, Another Hindu Man Killed By A Local In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

‘Long Live The Shah’: Will Reza Pahlavi Return As Iranians Prepare For ‘The Final Battle’

Moumita Dutta Guru Emerges as a Quiet Force at Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 International Edition

‘Kalamkaval’ OTT Release Date REVEALED: Here’s When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Vinayakan’s Crime Thriller

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming
WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming
WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming
WPL 2026, GG VS DC Live streaming

QUICK LINKS