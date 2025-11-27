LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Nandika Dwivedi deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

RCB retained Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.50 crore ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction, reaffirming her leadership role. The franchise also secured Australia’s 22-year-old T20 talent Georgia Voll for ₹60 lakh. With MI crowned two-time WPL champions, RCB aims to strengthen its title pursuit.

Smriti Mandhana (PHOTO: X)
Smriti Mandhana (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 27, 2025 20:59:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

RCB retained Smriti Mandhana with Rs 3.4 crore even before the WPL 2026 mega auction. 

Mandhana was the first player to be auctioned in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and has remained their leader. She became part of the franchise at a cost of 3.4 crores. Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rs. 1.8 crore. She has been the captain of MI since the first season of WPL.

RCB are single time WPL champions. Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to them in the WPL 2024, to win the trophy. MI have hoisted the trophy twice. They became the champion of the first season of WPL and were the first team to win the trophy twice in 2025.

RCB franchise literally stole Georgia Voll of Australia. Georgia is also an RCB franchisee and she was acquired at a price of 60 lakhs. The 22-year-old Australian appears to be a good addition. The Australian born cricketer has been rated highly and is considered a T20 specialist. 

Georgia-Mandhana – Combo Perfect

She is a right-handed batter which makes her a perfect combination with the left-handed Smriti. Georgia is young and this implies that age is on her side.

Georgia has several T20 contests in the world. She played as an up warriorz outfit this season. She scored 154 runs in the three matches in which she played with a strike-rate of 167.39. This contains a maximum score of 99. Georgia is a hard-hitter and that is perfect with Smriti. They both have the potential to have RCB start the next season off to great heights. 

RCB Retained players And Players Bought

RCB also kept its skipper Mandhana, the all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, in advance of the WPL 2026 mega-auction.

Players that Royal Challengers Bengaluru purchased: Georgia Voll (Rs 60 lakh), Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh), Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh). 

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Highlights During the auction, RCB had strategic buying in order to strengthen their lineup. 

Georgia Voll has been acquired at 60 lakh rupees and Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav have been acquired at 65 lakh rupees each. Lauren Bell joined the team to be the most expensive purchase at Rs 90 lakh, which is a bonus to the bowling department.

Linsey Smith and Prema Rawat were also included in the team and Rawat was brought back through the Right to Match (RTM) card at a price of Rs 20 lakh.

ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 8:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest sports newsrcbsmriti mandhanaWPL 2026

RELATED News

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

“Sorry We Couldn’t…”: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant React After South Africa Series Loss

Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues NOT Returning To WBBL? World Cup Champion Makes An Unexpected Move As Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D’Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

Vladimir Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough, Says US Peace Plan Could…

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

Nuclear Sector To Be Opened For Private Participation Soon? PM Modi Provides Big Update

Assam Passes Polygamy Ban Bill: What Are The Punishments, Who Is Exempted And Will It Impact Muslims? Explained

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Who Is Subramanian Swamy? A Deep Dive Into His Education, Career, Key Achievements And Rise in Indian Politics

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

QUICK LINKS