WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB Retains Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.4 Crore Amid Her Wedding Getting Postponed With Palash Muchhal, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained For…

RCB retained Smriti Mandhana with Rs 3.4 crore even before the WPL 2026 mega auction.

Mandhana was the first player to be auctioned in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and has remained their leader. She became part of the franchise at a cost of 3.4 crores. Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rs. 1.8 crore. She has been the captain of MI since the first season of WPL.

RCB are single time WPL champions. Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to them in the WPL 2024, to win the trophy. MI have hoisted the trophy twice. They became the champion of the first season of WPL and were the first team to win the trophy twice in 2025.

RCB franchise literally stole Georgia Voll of Australia. Georgia is also an RCB franchisee and she was acquired at a price of 60 lakhs. The 22-year-old Australian appears to be a good addition. The Australian born cricketer has been rated highly and is considered a T20 specialist.

RCB Look like the most dangerous team in WPL 2026. Top 6 for RCB. Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, Nadine De klerk.

Georgia-Mandhana – Combo Perfect

She is a right-handed batter which makes her a perfect combination with the left-handed Smriti. Georgia is young and this implies that age is on her side.

Georgia has several T20 contests in the world. She played as an up warriorz outfit this season. She scored 154 runs in the three matches in which she played with a strike-rate of 167.39. This contains a maximum score of 99. Georgia is a hard-hitter and that is perfect with Smriti. They both have the potential to have RCB start the next season off to great heights.

RCB Retained players And Players Bought

RCB also kept its skipper Mandhana, the all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, as well as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, in advance of the WPL 2026 mega-auction.

Players that Royal Challengers Bengaluru purchased: Georgia Voll (Rs 60 lakh), Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh), Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh).

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Highlights During the auction, RCB had strategic buying in order to strengthen their lineup.

Georgia Voll has been acquired at 60 lakh rupees and Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav have been acquired at 65 lakh rupees each. Lauren Bell joined the team to be the most expensive purchase at Rs 90 lakh, which is a bonus to the bowling department.

Linsey Smith and Prema Rawat were also included in the team and Rawat was brought back through the Right to Match (RTM) card at a price of Rs 20 lakh.

