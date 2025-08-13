LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

It is reported that WWE will host a prime time live event in Indianapolis that features the matchup between Brock Lesnar and John Cena on September 20, 2025, the pay per view day of All Out, in order to counter AEW.

With Lesnar just returning and Cena on his final tour, the bout may have a significant impact on both legacy and viewership.
With Lesnar just returning and Cena on his final tour, the bout may have a significant impact on both legacy and viewership.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 00:51:09 IST

To directly counter program AEWs All Out pay per view, WWE is planning a blockbuster collision that will see them schedule a premium live event (PLE) on the same night, i.e., September 20, 2025. This WWE show, which will be hosted at Indianapolis, promises a main event battle between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and this will be one of the largest matches in this year.

What do reports say? 

Reports described the purpose that Lesnar would also not be forced into facing WWE show at the time of August as part of the holding back strategy in order to build star power into the September production. Though WWE has made no formal move to announce the Indiana show, confirmation by several sources has indicated that the scheduled event will be a main roster PLE a first in terms of a main roster event taking place head to head with an AEW pay per view. The switch is a upstart counter programming maneuver, a move that WWE has utilized previously through its NXT brand. It is a significant milestone as it has been announced that it will be the first main roster event that will confront AEW signal offer face to face and shows the increasing rivalry between the two giant wrestling promotions.

AEW and WWE clash

In the past, AEW President Tony Khan had questioned the booking decisions at WWE claiming that they mimicked the same plan that killed Jim Crockett Promotions but assured that AEW will never do the same mistake. Such a clash occurs at a crucial stage in wrestling when John Cena is on a farewell tour and Brock Lesnar has stormed back after a long period of absence. Their clash is not just about ratings, it is about legacy. The grandeur of mega stars and the balls out bout is underlining that the WWE wants to overshadow the AEW marquee event and establish the supremacy in pro wrestling face off.

With fans watching and waiting to get the official news, the imminent conflict between WWE and AEW is a promising case as to what the future of sports entertainment may hold.

Also Read: WWE Superstar John Cena Joins ESPN To Promote Blockbuster New Streaming Service

RELATED News

Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser Denounces Donald Trump’s Police Takeover
Gianluigi Donnarumma ‘Disappointed And Disheartened’, Shares Emotional Post On Social Media
SHRESTH Launched: India’s First National Index For Drug Regulatory Performance
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants Donetsk in Exchange for Ceasefire
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel
WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?