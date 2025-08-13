WWE Books Mega Match Opposite AEW’s Crown Jewel

To directly counter program AEWs All Out pay per view, WWE is planning a blockbuster collision that will see them schedule a premium live event (PLE) on the same night, i.e., September 20, 2025. This WWE show, which will be hosted at Indianapolis, promises a main event battle between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, and this will be one of the largest matches in this year.

What do reports say?

Reports described the purpose that Lesnar would also not be forced into facing WWE show at the time of August as part of the holding back strategy in order to build star power into the September production. Though WWE has made no formal move to announce the Indiana show, confirmation by several sources has indicated that the scheduled event will be a main roster PLE a first in terms of a main roster event taking place head to head with an AEW pay per view. The switch is a upstart counter programming maneuver, a move that WWE has utilized previously through its NXT brand. It is a significant milestone as it has been announced that it will be the first main roster event that will confront AEW signal offer face to face and shows the increasing rivalry between the two giant wrestling promotions.

AEW and WWE clash

In the past, AEW President Tony Khan had questioned the booking decisions at WWE claiming that they mimicked the same plan that killed Jim Crockett Promotions but assured that AEW will never do the same mistake. Such a clash occurs at a crucial stage in wrestling when John Cena is on a farewell tour and Brock Lesnar has stormed back after a long period of absence. Their clash is not just about ratings, it is about legacy. The grandeur of mega stars and the balls out bout is underlining that the WWE wants to overshadow the AEW marquee event and establish the supremacy in pro wrestling face off.

With fans watching and waiting to get the official news, the imminent conflict between WWE and AEW is a promising case as to what the future of sports entertainment may hold.

