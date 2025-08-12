WWE Superstar John Cena Joins ESPN To Promote Blockbuster New Streaming Service

The ESPN and WWE superstar John Cena have joined forces to market the new all-in-one sports streaming service that will be launched by ESPN. Cena also appears in an advertisement as part of the first advertising campaign of this new service by ESPN along with the ESPN app mascot in a room cluttered with ESPN merchandise and banners of its original programming.

ESPN Streaming Service Features Highlighted by John Cena

Cena looks through whiteboards of the information about the All New ESPN App Team in the ad, and the snippets of the famous shows and sporting moments of ESPN run, and eventually Cena smiles. Then he fist-bumps the mascot and proudly strides out to signal the thrilling start of the new service.

Brian Steinberg of VARIETY characterized Cena as a sort of coach on the new direct-to-consumer platform, which will debut this fall, to those interested in learning about new features. The teaser will be aired on the TV networks of Disney, social media, and online video platforms as confirmed by Jo Fox, the SVP of Marketing of ESPN.

In the following weeks, Cena will talk about live ESPN events, new app features and the way the streaming service can be availed using Disney wider online packages. This plan incorporates the use of conventional television advertising even though most of the new subscribers are likely to be cord cutters.

WWE to Challenge AEW with Major September Event

WWE is reportedly preparing the most aggressive counter-programming of its kind ever to challenge AEW, and it has a premium live product set to air on the same day as AEWs All Out pay-per-view in September. This drastic move will rival the successful program of AEW.

WWE has not made an official announcement of the event, though POST Wrestling and the Wrestling Observer report it to be on Saturday, September 20th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The main event will be a WrestleMania-type of match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: A Blockbuster WWE Main Event

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the main event was true and it was a big one. It is argued that Lesnar would not be present at the Clash in Paris event that was held at the end of August because WWE was waiting to have him back in this big September showdown.

This marquee Lesnar-Cena match is likely to attract major buzz and compete directly with AEWs All Out event in the same night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and this is a clear indication of a very competitive rivalry between the two wrestling giants.

