WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, Final Qualifiers And Live Streaming Details for Chicago Event

Road to WrestleMania 42 World Championship Final is slated to happen at the legendary United Centre in Chicago on Saturday, 28th February 2026. WWE Elimination Chamber at this venue is a historic homecoming that goes back to the first time in over three decades when a Premium Live Event (PLE) was held here. The level of excitement and tension has never been higher.

The victors of the brutal Men’s and Women’s Chamber battles obtain not only their championships but also their world championship opportunities at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. The Chicago audience, from the unexpected qualification of Trick Williams on SmackDown to the much-anticipated comeback of AJ Lee, will witness a night full of scorching drama.

Monday Night Raw: Final Chamber Qualifiers And Brock Lesnar Returns

Attention is now focused on the February 23 edition of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Georgia. This “go home” show for the red brand is the final chance for the wrestlers to secure their tickets to Chicago.

There are two big Triple Threat qualifier matches lined up, plus a special tribute to the retired AJ Styles. Also, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar is officially promoted to show up for the first time since the Royal Rumble, maybe stirring the WrestleMania plans even more.

Final Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

Getting to the “Devil’s Playground” hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. Williams pulled off the win of his life, taking down Damian Priest and Carmelo Hayes in a wild Triple Threat. That’s not something you see every day.

Kiana James? She shocked everyone by pinning Charlotte Flair and punching her ticket, too. Now, with just two spots left in each Chamber match, everything comes down to tomorrow night in Atlanta on Monday Night Raw, Feb 23. That’s when we’ll finally know the full lineup.

Where To Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Global Streaming Details

Region Primary Broadcaster Live Streaming Platform India Netflix Netflix Live United States ESPN ESPN Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) United Kingdom Netflix Netflix Live Canada / Singapore Netflix Netflix Live Australia BINGE / Foxtel Netflix Live Germany / Italy WWE Network Official WWE App

